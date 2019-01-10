search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans job for one of every two legislators

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Legislators from the districts cannot induct into the Cabinet, Mr Rao will appoint as parliamentary secretaries.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao plans to provide a job for one of every two legislators by accommodating them in various posts.

In the recent Assembly elections, the TRS won 88 seats and the total went up to 90 with two Independents joining it. Mr Rao can accommodate a maximum of 17 MLAs as ministers in his Cabinet.

 

Mr Rao plans to appoint 15 Parliamentary secretaries. The state has 33 districts (including two created after the elections) and Mr Rao wants to give representation to all of them. Legislators from the districts cannot induct into the Cabinet, Mr Rao will appoint as parliamentary secretaries.

Keeping in view the past experience when he appointed parliamentary secretaries — the court had ruled against it — Mr Rao wants to enact legislation to prevent a repeat.

The Parliamentary secretaries will not have any powers. Each Parliamentary secretary will be attached to a minister. The secretaries will look after the departments given to the minister.

Under this plan, the Parliamentary secretaries can act as shadow ministers without any power. They can give replies in the Assembly in the absence of the minister.

In this manner, Mr Rao can accommodate 32 legislators in the Cabinet and Parliamentary posts.

Another six will get posts such as Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, government chief whip and whips. Some legislators will be appointed as chairmen of the various Assembly committees.

With this, he would have given posts to half of the TRS legislators.

After the elections, Mr Rao had announced that the corporation chairman posts would be given to party leaders who worked for the TRS victory and not MLAs. 
Despite this, TRS leaders said, there were chances that MLAs would be appointed to head important corporations. Sources said some former MLAs of the previous Assembly who were denied tickets would be made corporation chairman or given MLC seats.

...
Tags: parliamentary secretaries, k chandrasekhar rao, two legislators, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS MPs go for land, PM Modi asks for sweets
Elvis Stephenson says TRS rewarded him for loyalty


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS MPs go for land, PM Modi asks for sweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Elvis Stephenson says TRS rewarded him for loyalty

Elvis Stephenson

‘Brought in haste’, says Oppn as quota bill faces Rajya Sabha test

Opposition members protest in Rajya Sabha during Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: RSTV grab via PTI)

'Distressed farmers showed PM Modi their strength in recent polls': Rahul

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said waiving farm loans is a small step towards addressing agriculture distress and 'a new green revolution is needed to resolve the problem.' (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

‘Will bury BJP’: Sena leader on Amit Shah’s ‘defeating ex-allies’ remark

Ramdas Kadam also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham