search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

With eye on polls, Centre issues notice to states to display Amrut logo

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 10, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 2:30 am IST
This must be done, along with salient details of the project, including the source of funding.
Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation logo (Photo: amrut.gov.in)
 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation logo (Photo: amrut.gov.in)

Hyderabad: In the wake of speculation of an early general election, the Central government is trying to get as much political advantage as it can from schemes implemented in states with Central funding. 

Consequently, it has issued notice to all state governments to display the Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) logo and the source of funding at all such project sites. 

 

“It is brought to the notice of the government that at many places the logo and tagline of Amrut is not displayed by many state governments,” said the notice from Amrut director Vinay Pratap Singh. 

This must be done, along with salient details of the project, including the source of funding. This information must be prominently displayed at all project sites during construction, he said. 

He also said a board displaying the project details with Amrut logo and tagline should be displayed after completion of the project.

The Modi government does not want states ruled by Opposition parties to get credit and political advantage from Amrut projects which it has funded. The format of annual state budgets too has changed. There must now be a separate chapter for Centrally sponsored schemes and central funds. 

The Modi government wants the people to know what schemes are implemented by it in the states and also how much money has been allocated to state governments. 

Tags: central government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana gets Rs 70 crore for Amrut projects
Andhra Pradesh: Many find norms for Amrut tough


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers find that ibuprofen tablets affect men's fertility

Researchers discovers a tablet that can affect men's fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Reliving ‘90s: Aamir joins Ajay, Madhuri, Anil as they kick off Total Dhamaal shoot

Aamir Khan giving the Mahurat clap for 'Total Dhamaal' in Mumbai on Monday.
 

CES 2018: Nissan wants you to involve your brain while driving, literally!

The automaker is using specific hardware as well as complex algorithms to detect neurological signals from the human brain, which in turn sends it to the vehicle.
 

Here are 9 ways to sleep better

Expert lists nine ways you can improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana may offer sops for e-vehicles

TS Transco has proposed the tariff for electric vehicles for fiscal 2018-19, beginning from `6 a unit to `12 a unit for LT voltage users.

Andhra Pradesh Yadava offer milk bath to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s portrait

They said they would continue the milk bath offering to daily till Mr Rao announced the candidate. 

Telangana: Nagam Janardhan Reddy likely to quit BJP, to join Congress

Recently, Mr Janard-han Reddy met his followers from the Nagar-kurnool Assembly constituency. (Representational image)

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s balancing act for Rajya Sabha seats

Sources in TRS said the Chief Minister was looking for a Muslim leader for the second seat.

BSY & Co in for another Shah poll drill today

A file photo of BJP president Amit Shah with state unit leaders
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham