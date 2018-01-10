Telangana: Nagam Janardhan Reddy likely to quit BJP, to join Congress

Hyderabad: Dr Nagam Janardhan Reddy, BJP national executive member and former minister, would be one of “top leaders” who would be joining the Congress shortly.

Recently, Telangana Congress chief N. Uttam kumar Reddy claimed that some top leaders from the TRS, Telugu Desam and the BJP would be joining the Congress after Sankranti.

According to sources, Congress leaders had contacted Mr Janardhan Reddy inviting him to join their party and the BJP leader too appeared to have shown inclination to fight accept the invite to fight the TRS.

Recently, Mr Janardhan Reddy met his followers from the Nagar-kurnool Assembly constituency which he represented for five times and appraised them about the Congress leaders contacting him.

He learnt to have told them that he will wait for three more months in the BJP and meet them again before joining the Congress.

Nagam was made as BJP National Council member and was given the Lok Sabha ticket to contest from Mahabubnagar and Assembly ticket to his son in 2014 elections.

However, he appeared to be unhappy in the BJP due to lack of further push in the party.

He also met BJP national president Amit Shah twice and explained him the state of affairs of the party in Telangana, which is not able to grow as real alternative to the TRS for several reasons.

Despite this, he feels there is no significant change in the attitude of state BJP leadership.

Mr Janardhan Reddy had reportedly complained to the BJP central leadership about massive corruption in some state government schemes and projects , but he feels the party could not initiate any action or enquiry into these major scams.

In this backdrop, Mr Janardhan Reddy has started showing inclination to join the Congress as he feels it will be a fight between the TRS and the Congress in next Assembly elections.

Though there are several names going round in the ‘surprises category’, sources in the PCC could not confirm them.

“We have been talking to leaders from different parties. But they are all insisting on the Cong-ress promising tickets to them in the coming elections. However, we have not taken any decision in this regard. Once we do it, more leaders will be join the Congress,” the PCC sources said.