search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

2018-19 state budget very crucial for Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Jan 10, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Populist schemes tie down Telangana regime’s ability to spend more in poll year.
Present government commitments had reached to about Rs 40,000 crore by way of pending bills, subsidies, contribution to CSS and others.
 Present government commitments had reached to about Rs 40,000 crore by way of pending bills, subsidies, contribution to CSS and others.

Hyderabad: In spite of growth in revenue, the 2018-19 state budget would turn out to be very crucial and critical for the Telangana State government as it would an election one.

As per the election schedule, the government would get a chance to present the budget, but would have no time to implement the proposals. Present government commitments had reached to about Rs 40,000 crore by way of pending bills, subsidies, contribution to CSS and others.

 

Officials said clearing pending bills might not be possible in the current year and that could happen only next year. Besides, the government had to provide additional provision for farm subsidy of at least Rs 5,000 crore.

Commitments in the current financial year would affect the next budget. Generally, during an election year, State governments tended to spend funds liberally on several present and new schemes and get political mileage.

At present, pending bills had reached about Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 crore. In the present financial conditions, the state government was not in a position to clear the bills this fiscal. By the next year, the flagship programme would come to near completion.

The government also had to clear the Mission Bhagiratha bills in addition to the pending ones. Officials said that if the Government cleared only Mission Bhagiratha bills, others too would have to be cleared. The state had borne 20 per cent of the Mission Bhagiratha project cost from its own funds.

It had to give about Rs 5,000 crore as subsidy to Discoms. For the fee reimbursement, it had to provide about Rs 2,500 crore. The government did not release its share in Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) this year. To get balance funds of about Rs 5,000 crore for these schemes, it would have to release about Rs 2,000 crore this year itself.  Officials said it was not possible to spend Rs 5,000 crore and it would be carried forward to next year. This would be an additional burden on the state exchequer in addition as it would have to get matching grants for CSS next year.

The State government had announced Rs 1,000 crore each for BC and MBC welfare, though no spending was done this year and would have to be done during the election year.

The fertiliser subsidy scheme would require setting aside at least Rs 5,000 crore in the budget. The officials said that in the present situation, there was little scope for introduction of new schemes in the next budget.

Tags: telangana, budget
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Separate Budget, high allocation for agriculture sector, says Telangana CM
Telangana eyes top 5 Budget by 2024; Vision document lays out grand dream


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers find that ibuprofen tablets affect men's fertility

Researchers discovers a tablet that can affect men's fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Reliving ‘90s: Aamir joins Ajay, Madhuri, Anil as they kick off Total Dhamaal shoot

Aamir Khan giving the Mahurat clap for 'Total Dhamaal' in Mumbai on Monday.
 

CES 2018: Nissan wants you to involve your brain while driving, literally!

The automaker is using specific hardware as well as complex algorithms to detect neurological signals from the human brain, which in turn sends it to the vehicle.
 

Here are 9 ways to sleep better

Expert lists nine ways you can improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana may offer sops for e-vehicles

TS Transco has proposed the tariff for electric vehicles for fiscal 2018-19, beginning from `6 a unit to `12 a unit for LT voltage users.

Andhra Pradesh Yadava offer milk bath to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s portrait

They said they would continue the milk bath offering to daily till Mr Rao announced the candidate. 

Telangana: Nagam Janardhan Reddy likely to quit BJP, to join Congress

Recently, Mr Janard-han Reddy met his followers from the Nagar-kurnool Assembly constituency. (Representational image)

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s balancing act for Rajya Sabha seats

Sources in TRS said the Chief Minister was looking for a Muslim leader for the second seat.

BSY & Co in for another Shah poll drill today

A file photo of BJP president Amit Shah with state unit leaders
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham