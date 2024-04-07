1,000 km and counting, Jagan's yatra gathering steam

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's high-profile Memantha Siddham bus yatra has completed 10 days. During the period, the YSR Congress party president has travelled over 1,000 km across Rayalaseema through the districts of Nellore and Prakasam.

There are 16 more districts remaining in Jagan's high-decibel yatra, wherein the CM is leaving no stone unturned to bolster YSRC's prospects ahead of elections in the state.

As the Chief Minister's mass outreach campaign ahead of polls is gaining momentum, Sunday saw several leaders of Telugu Desam, Congress and BJP joining the YSRC in Denduluru constituency of Prakasam district.

Notable among them include BC Sadhikara state convener and Gowda Sangham president Chalumolu Ashok Gowda, TD cluster in-charge Bhanu Prakash, ex-society president Medikonda Srinivasa Rao and district Gowda Sangham leader M. Varaprasad.

From Congress, APCC general secretary D.V.R.K. Chaudhary and DCC secretary Ch. Kiran switched over to the YSRC, as did BJP's Pedavegi mandal president Ponnuru Shankar Goud.

After welcoming the new entrants, Jagan met YSRC functionaries from Kondepi, Kanigiri and Kandukur constituencies before resuming his bus yatra from Juvvigunta Cross. He halted for the night at Venkatachalampalli after covering key areas of Prakasam district on Day 10.

According to YSRC state general secretary Thalashila Raghuram, Jagan will start his 11th day of public outreach on Monday at 9 a.m. AM from Venkatachalampalli. He is scheduled to interact with social pension beneficiaries, undertake a road show in Vinukonda by 3 p.m. and cover areas like Bodanampadu, Kurichedu and Cheekatigalapalli before halting for the day at Gantavaripalem.