10 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected in Nizamabad Parliament Constituency Scrutiny

Nizamabad: In a significant development for the upcoming elections, the nominations of 10 candidates in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency were rejected on Friday during the scrutiny process. Out of the 90 nominations filed by 42 candidates, officials decided to reject the nomination papers of 10 candidates due to various reasons.

Among those whose nominations were rejected was BJP dissident candidate Meesala Srinivas Rao. The scrutiny was conducted by Nizamabad Parliament constituency returning officer and collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, along with other election officials.