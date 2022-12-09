YSRC to appoint 5.20 lakh village chiefs under ‘Target 175-Election 2024’ strategy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed YSRC leaders to appoint 5.20 lakh village chiefs under the ‘Target 175-Election 2024’ Strategy.

Revealing his party’s mega political strategy, the CM said there should be three conveners in each secretariat and every 50 families should be identified as a cluster. There should be two village chiefs for each cluster.

At a meeting with the YSRC’s constituency observers, district presidents and regional coordinators at his camp office on Thursday, the chief minister said a programme has been designed to meet 1.66 crore families on behalf of the party in 10 to 15 days in all the 26 districts.

Jagan said they were called for an orientation session to explain how the regional coordinators, district party presidents and constituency observers should work in tandem. “The main objective is to strengthen the party cadre from the grassroots level. The procedures will be finalized for the general coordinators, party presidents and observers.”

The Chief Minister said the MLAs are participating in the door-to-door campaign to reach out to the public and ensure proper implementation of the welfare schemes. MLAs are also visiting at least 4 to 5 secretariats per month.

He said that along with the door-to-door campaign initiated by the government, party activities should continue in the villages and ward secretariats.

“A programme has been designed to meet 1.66 crore families on behalf of the party in 10-15 days. For this, 50 families will be mapped, a male and female will be appointed as house chiefs. They ensure the messages of the party are reached to every home.”

The Chief Minsiter explained, “Under village and ward secretariats, there will be three conveners for the party. At least one of them will be a woman. Under the respective village and ward secretariats, party activities will be monitored.”

Those having political awareness and are active would be appointed as conveners. In total, there are 5.2 lakh house chiefs in 15,000 villages, two for each cluster of houses.”

“Besides, there will be another 45,000 conveners in the village and ward secretaries. Initially, three conveners should be appointed for 15,000 secretariats, who will later appoint in-charges for MLAs or assembly constituencies. Party observers will ensure implementation of the process in a proper manner.”

The CM said, “The harder we work, the better we get. It is definitely your responsibility to ensure the win of assembly polls for the party. After our government came to power, 92 per cent of the families in rural areas have been benefited by our schemes. Some 84 per cent of the families in urban areas benefited. This apart, 78 to 80 per cent of families have been benefited in municipalities. We are taking out steps forward in this good environment.”