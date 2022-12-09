  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 09 Dec 2022 With only two wins i ...
Nation, Politics

With only two wins in assembly polls, 'royals' losing their charm in Himachal

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2022, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 4:36 pm IST
Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the scion of erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr. (Image: PTI)
 Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the scion of erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr. (Image: PTI)

Shimla/New Delhi: The erstwhile royals of Himachal Pradesh who once commanded their own space in politics are losing their charm as only two of them won in the state polls this time while two others lost at the hustings.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the scion of erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr, won by a margin of 13,860 votes from Shimla rural, while Anirudh Singh of the erstwhile royal family of Koti, won from Kasumpti seat.

Virbhadra Singh had dominated the state politics for over four decades and served as the chief minister several times. His wife Pratibha Singh, who hails from the erstwhile royal family of Keonthal, is currently the state Congress chief and is among one of the frontrunners for the chief minister's post.

While Vikramaditya Singh defeated BJP's Ravi Mehta, Anirudh Singh defeated outgoing Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj by a margin of 8,865 votes. Bhardwaj had changed his seat from Shimla Urban to Kasumpti.

On the other hand, Congress' Asha Kumari from the erstwhile royal family of Chamba lost from Dalhousie, a seat she had won six times in a row, by a margin of 9,918 votes.

Erstwhile royal of Kullu Hiteshwar Singh, who ran as an independent, also lost Banjar assembly seat to BJP's Surender Shourie. Hiteshwar Singh polled 14,932 votes, Shourie 24,241 votes and Congress' Khimi Ram 19,963.

Another erstwhile royal Maheshwar Singh, who is Hiteshwar's father, was also in the fray this election but had withdrawn in favour of the BJP.

He was initially nominated by the BJP as its official candidate but was denied the ticket after his son filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Banjar constituency.

...
Tags: himachal pradesh assembly election


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laying foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction on Friday. (Photo Twitter)

CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport

'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' was introduced in the Upper House amid protests from opposition parties. (Representational Image/PTI)

Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code introduced in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

Gujarat tribals find a new political ally the Aam Aadmi Party

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Just 0.9% less votes cost Himachal for BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal MLAs today

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Modi magic continues in Gujarat, BJP breaks records with landslide victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party retained its 27-year control of his home state of Gujarat with a commanding election victory, but lost power in northern Himachal Pradesh state and in the city of New Delhi, according to a nearly complete vote count Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Congress set to form government in Himachal Pradesh

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. (PTI Photo)

BJP registers massive victory, breaks all records in Gujarat

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Pradipta Narayan)

Congress leaders greet Sonia on birthday, Kharge hails her 'indomitable spirit'

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->