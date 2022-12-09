  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 09 Dec 2022 Political parties se ...
Nation, Politics

Political parties set for showdown on local and non-local nativity factor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 9, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
The issue of local and non-local candidates have come to the fore in the erstwhile Adilabad district. (Image: DC)
 The issue of local and non-local candidates have come to the fore in the erstwhile Adilabad district. (Image: DC)

ADILABAD: On the one hand, political parties have brought the issue of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to provoke the people, while on the other, the issue of local and non-local candidates have come to the fore in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

A social media post in which a retired IAS officer, who is planning to contest in the next elections from Khanapur Assembly constituency, has flummoxed  locals as claims that ‘he was son of the soil unlike others in contention and was familiar with the problems faced by the local people'.  

Local leaders and ticket aspirants have started raising the issue of local and non-local. Sitting TRS Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik and former MP Rathod Ramesh of the BJP have been fighting on this very issue for a long time now.

Ironically, a video went viral on social media in which both Naik and Rathod quarrelled with each other. One alleges that Naik was a native of Karnataka while the other says Rathod family originally belonged to Maharashtra.

Ticket aspirants of Congress, BJP, and Congress from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district are strongly opposing leaders of other constituencies, who were planning to contest from Asifabad, which is reserved for STs.

The High Court had in December 2013 declared that the sitting MLA Suman Rathod, wife of Ramesh Rathod, was not eligible to contest from the ST constituency as she had migrated to Adilabad and was from Maharashtra where lambadas are in the BCs category.

Rekha Naik criticized Ramesh Rathod for his remarks during the Praja Sangrama yatra that she had returned to Khanapur from Dubai.

In the Boath Assembly constituency the issue of local and non-local has cropped up within the TRS. The issue was raised in Sirpur (T) constituency by BJP leader Palvai Harish Babu.

Meanwhile, some leaders have constructed houses in Adilabad town to become locals as their native villages were merged into other mandals and went into Boath Assembly constituency.

...
Tags: 2023 telangana elections
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Rs 13,226.043 crore reimbursed by Centre, says minster Tudu (Photo:DC)

Polavaram works delayed due to floods, Parliament told

Speaking on International Human Rights Day, M. Apoorva president of VIMUKTHI, a anti-human trafficking organisation said,

Trafficked survivors continue to face social stigma, says NGO

The theme of the seminar is “Need for permanent UNESCO recognition of Lepakshi Veerabhadralayam.” (DC file photo)

Two-day national seminar on Lepakshi Temple

TPCC President Revanth Reddy interacts with blood donors donating blood on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday celebrations held at Gandhian Ideology Center in Bowenpally, Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Telangana Congress celebrates Sonia’s birthday



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP registers massive victory, breaks all records in Gujarat

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Pradipta Narayan)

Congress leaders greet Sonia on birthday, Kharge hails her 'indomitable spirit'

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat polls: BJP says it's development agenda won and Cong's negative politics lost

BJP workers celebrate Gujarat Assembly election results in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->