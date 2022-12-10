  
Nation Politics 09 Dec 2022 KCR launches BRS, &# ...
Nation, Politics

KCR launches BRS, 'car symbol' missing from flag and khanduvas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 1:12 am IST
BRS supporters celebrate outside the party office at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad as Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the new BRS party flag on Friday. (Photo:K.Durga Rao)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by signing the Election Commission letter approving the name change of the party at the auspicious time of 1.20 pm at Telangana Bhavan. The ECI had sent the letter on Thursday.

JD (S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and actor and social activist Prakash Raj, were at the event and congratulated the Chief Minister.

Rao first garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli and later offered special puja to Goddess Trailokya Mohana Gauri. Vedic scholars blessed the CM.

Amid cheers, Rao hoisted the new party's flag emblazoned with the map of India, which replaced the Telangana map and the name Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telugu and English.

The party's 'car' symbol was missing from the flag. The 'khanduvas' worn by the CM and party leaders did not have the car symbol.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao was not in the room while the party president signed the papers. Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar handed over the papers and assisted the Chief Minister in signing it in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, a few ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Rama Rao along with ministers G. Jagadish Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalalkar and Satyavathy Rathod waited at the flag pole. However, Rama Rao returned to the meeting hall where the party president spoke after
hoisting the BRS flag.

Party workers gathered outside the venue, celebrating with slogan-shouting, beating of drums, dances, bursting fire crackers and distributing sweets.

The CM ended his speech with "Jai Bharat." He did not raise the "Jai Telagnana" slogan, his usual practice.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), telangana bhavan, election commission of india (eci), karnataka chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy, actor prakash raj, jds, vedic scholar, telangana news, karnataka news, car symbol, it minister k.t. rama rao, rajya sabha, trs mp santosh kumar, telangana state legislative council chairman, p. srinivas reddy, energy minister g. jagadish reddy, education minister sabitha indra reddy, bc welfare minister gangula kamalakar, satyavathi rathod, brs party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


