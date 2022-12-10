  
Nation, Politics

Fresh case filed against Raja Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:20 am IST
BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. (Photo: Facebook/ File)
 BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. (Photo: Facebook/ File)

HYDERABAD: Mangalhat police registered a case against Goshamahal BJP legislator T. Raja Singh in connection with his posts on social media three days back. Police had first served a showcause notice on the MLA, terming the posts as a violation of High Court orders while granting bail in the PD Act case, and asking why action should not be taken against him.

Singh’s counsel K. Karuna Sagar said that Raja Singh had replied to the notice, despite which the police had registered the case against the MLA.

“The case has been registered illegally, without proper grounds. We will challenge it in the court of law. The police shall be held responsible for the consequences, for the clear abuse of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said that Raja Singh’s reply was not satisfactory and had not answered the notice regarding the alleged violation, because of which they had registered a suo motu against him. Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.

Tags: bjp mla t. raja singh, mangalhat police, goshamahal mla raja singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


