Congress leaders greet Sonia on birthday, Kharge hails her 'indomitable spirit'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2022, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 1:08 am IST
 Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: Several Congress leaders greeted former party chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday on Friday, with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge saying her “indomitable spirit” in the wake of adversity has inspired millions.

The former Congress president is in Rajasthan on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently passing through Rajasthan.Today is a pre-declared holiday for the Yatra.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication, indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life”.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, “Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomizes sacrifice, courage & dedication.Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration.”

Several top Congress leaders including party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Shashi Tharoor, wished the former party chief on her birthday.

