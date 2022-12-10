  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 09 Dec 2022 ‘Ab ki baar, kisan ...
Nation, Politics

‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’, chants KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addresses party workers after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addresses party workers after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao unveiled the newly-launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the campaign slogan ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’, signalling the future policy priorities of his party at the national level and ratcheting up the adrenaline at the party headquarters on Friday.

Addressing party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, after signing papers sent by the Election Commission renaming the TRS, Rao said the BRS' political innings would begin from Karnataka where Assembly polls were due in April-May next. The CM asserted that the BRS flag would flutter triumphantly from the Red Fort in Delhi, indicating that the newly launched pro-farmer party would take over the seat of power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao said that BRS would open its New Delhi office on December 14 and begin full-scale operations. He exhorted ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs and other leaders to reach the country’s capital by December 13 and participate in the BRS office inaugural ceremony in big numbers. The CM announced that on December 14 he would address a media conference in New Delhi and explain to the people of the nation the party’s national plans and the roadmap ahead.

The CM's comment on the Karnataka elections caused confusion in party and political circles. At one point, the CM declared that the BRS would set foot in Karnataka. Later, he said that BRS leaders would join hands with the JD(S) in Karnataka and ensure that JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was present at the ceremony, would become the next  CM of that state.

"As he (Kumaraswamy) went back from the last meeting from Telangana to Karnataka two months ago, he was kind enough to announce to the people of Karnataka that we are going to implement all the government schemes of Telangana. We will come to Karnataka and explain to the people Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha and other schemes being implemented in Telangana,” Rao said.

“We will stand by you (Kumaraswamy) and we will see you as future Chief Minister of Karnataka with God's blessings. We promise you that we all will come and join your war in your state.  BRS will also establish its roots in Karnataka and they will follow you,” Rao said.

He said t BRS would formulate new policies covering agriculture, economy, environment, irrigation and drinking water, power and women empowerment, among others. He stated that, in contrast to developed nations like the US and China, India had abundant resources but over the past 75 years, successive governments had failed to take advantage of them, leaving the country without sufficient power, drinking water or irrigation.

"In a democracy, people should be the ultimate winners, not political parties. The country urgently needs new policies. There should be no more water wars between states," he said.

The BRS would strive to bring a qualitative change in national politics and in governance to ensure all round development of the country by adopting 'Telangana model of development and welfare schemes' and extend the Telangana schemes to the entire country, he said.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), telangana rashtra samithi (trs), chief minister k chandrashekar rao, telangana bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BRS will fail nationally, says Jagga
TRS gets EC’s nod to become BRS

Latest From Nation

Rs 13,226.043 crore reimbursed by Centre, says minster Tudu (Photo:DC)

Polavaram works delayed due to floods, Parliament told

Speaking on International Human Rights Day, M. Apoorva president of VIMUKTHI, a anti-human trafficking organisation said,

Trafficked survivors continue to face social stigma, says NGO

The theme of the seminar is “Need for permanent UNESCO recognition of Lepakshi Veerabhadralayam.” (DC file photo)

Two-day national seminar on Lepakshi Temple

TPCC President Revanth Reddy interacts with blood donors donating blood on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday celebrations held at Gandhian Ideology Center in Bowenpally, Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Telangana Congress celebrates Sonia’s birthday



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP registers massive victory, breaks all records in Gujarat

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Pradipta Narayan)

Congress leaders greet Sonia on birthday, Kharge hails her 'indomitable spirit'

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat polls: BJP says it's development agenda won and Cong's negative politics lost

BJP workers celebrate Gujarat Assembly election results in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->