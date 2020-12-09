The Indian Premier League 2020

Videos of TRS workers threatening people to support bandh go viral on social media

Published Dec 9, 2020, 9:02 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2020, 9:51 am IST
TRS workers forced closure of a shop while the police watched silently without interfering
 TRS activists participate in a bike rally in support of Bharat Bandh in Secunderabad.(DC Image: SSR)

Hyderabad: In videos that went viral on social media on Tuesday, ruling TRS party workers and followers were seen forcing shop owners to close their establishments for the Bharat bandh, for which the state government had given its support.

In a video clip doing rounds, a shopkeeper in Khairatabad in the city was seen taking exception to TRS workers threatening him to close his shop. He said that TRS workers forced him to close his shop, while the police watched silently, without interfering. Despite his several requests, the police did not stop the rampaging TRS workers.

 

In Hayathnagar, TRS workers, who were conducting a bike rally, allegedly forced shopkeepers to shut down their shops in the entire area. A video clip was seen wherein TRS cadre forced shopkeepers in Yadgirigutta, which also went viral on social media.

TRS and BJP workers scuffled in Krishna Nagar area when TRS workers demanded that shopkeepers shut down their shops. The police intervened into the scuffle and took workers of both parties into preventive custody, but released them later.

Netizens, including those supporting the bandh call, were highly critical of the force unleashed by the ruling party.

 

In the most popular of such videos, a ruling party MLA was seen pushing and hitting a commoner who was complaining that the bandh was causing inconvenience to the public, in response to which several other party workers also pushed him. The police watched the whole incident.

