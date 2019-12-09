Nation Politics 09 Dec 2019 K'taka bypoll r ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka bypoll results 2019: BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats, Cong admits defeat

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Initial trends showed the Congress and JD(S) were ahead in two seats, while independent candidate was maintaining lead in Hoskote.
The ruling BJP has taken an early lead in 10 out of 15 Assembly constituencies that went for bypolls on December five, as the counting of votes was taken up on Monday, election officials said. (Photo: File)
 The ruling BJP has taken an early lead in 10 out of 15 Assembly constituencies that went for bypolls on December five, as the counting of votes was taken up on Monday, election officials said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa celebrates with his son B Y Vijayendra as BJP leads on 12 out of 15 seats in Assembly constituencies that went for bypolls on December five, as the counting of votes was taken up on Monday, election officials said.

 As the votes are being counted, the initial trends showed the Congress as the loser in the Karnataka bypolls on Monday.

 

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened.”

Initial trends showed the Congress and JD(S) were ahead in two seats, while independent candidate was maintaining lead in Hoskote.

BJP candidates who are leading are- Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur), Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram).

Congress nominees H P Manjunath (Hunsur) and Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) were leading; JD(S)' B L Devaraj and Javarayi Gowda were ahead in K R Pete and Yeshwanthpura respectively.

BJP's rebel and independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, son of Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha member B N Bachegowda, was leading ahead of party's official candidate MTB Nagaraj in Hoskote.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member Assembly including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the Assembly with the current strength of 208 after disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The Sena, which has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, also pointed out that most of the states from the North East region have opposed the CAB along with Bihar where the BJP is sharing power with the JD(U), and West Bengal. (Photo: File)

'Invisible Hindu-Muslim partition': Sena raises concern over Citizenship bill

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat. I don't think we have to be disheartened.” (Photo: ANI)

People accepted defectors, we accept defeat: Shivakumar on K’taka bypolls

In a bid to ward off allegations of lavish and wasteful expenditure by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy levied by the opposition parties, the state government on Sunday cancelled proposed work at his residence. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt cancels Rs 3 crore work orders at CM's residence to ward off criticism

The bill, to be introduced in the afternoon by Shah, has evoked mixed reactions from the various sections of the society and the political parties. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to introduce Citizenship Amendment bill in Lok Sabha today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra govt cancels Rs 3 crore work orders at CM's residence to ward off criticism

In a bid to ward off allegations of lavish and wasteful expenditure by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy levied by the opposition parties, the state government on Sunday cancelled proposed work at his residence. (Photo: File)

T'gana: Special team to probe 'encounter' of 4 accused in vet rape, murder

The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in

K'taka bypolls results today to decide fate of BJP govt

The counting of votes for the by-elections in 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka that went to polls on December 5 is underway at 11 centres in the state. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Political uncertainty will end today: BS Yediyurappa

Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hubballi: 12 seats! BJP starts feeling berth pangs

Belagavi will have a total five ministers if all three disqualified MLAs are inducted into the Cabinet after their victory as Dy CM Laxman Savadi and minister Shashikala Jolle also hail from the district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham