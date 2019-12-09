Nation Politics 09 Dec 2019 'Citizenship bi ...
Nation, Politics

'Citizenship bill not even .001 per cent against minorities,' says Amit Shah

ANI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
The Citizenship Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pak, B'desh, and Afghanistan.
It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha and said that it is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country.

"This Bill is not even .001 per cent against minorities in the country," Shah said in the House, amid much uproar by the opposition.

 

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

 

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, amit shah, lok sabha, bjp, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi


