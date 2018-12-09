search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Nizamabad records 76.22 per cent polling, lifts Congress, TRS hopes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 9, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 2:57 am IST
TRS and Congress candidates are hopeful that they will definitely win the election.
Kamareddy Congress contestant Shabbir Ali
Nizamabad: Increase in polling percentage has boosted the morale of contestants in the Assembly elections in undivided Nizamabad district. In the last general elections, composite Nizamabad district registered 71.50  percentage of polling, but now it has increased to 76.22 percent in Nizamabad district and 83.05 percent in Kamareddy district respectively.

TRS and Congress candidates are hopeful that they will definitely win the election.

 

In 2014 Assembly elections, TRS had won all 9 MLA seats in undivided Nizamabad district. Congress leaders are hopeful that they will get back their previous glory in Nizamabad district and win majority seats in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Turnout of votes would favour them with anti-incumbency, they said. Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, Kamareddy Congress contestant Shabbir Ali expressed confidence that he would win in the elections.

He expressed displeasure over the deletion of votes and bias by a section of officials during the polling. Bodhan Congress nominee P. Sudarshan Reddy predicted that all nine MLA seats in undivided Nizamabad district will be won by the Congress candidates. He ruled out survey reports that said that TRS would be back.

Meanwhile, highest polling of 83.92 percent was in Yellareddy and lowest polling of 60.95 polling was in Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency.

Ruling TRS leaders are hoping that increase in polling percentage is a good sign for them as they had strived hard to motivate people to support the TRS for continuous development in the State.

TRS candidates reached out to almost all communities and elders requesting their support.

On the other hand, Congress leaders said that anti-incumbency would benefit in the polls.

After a long election campaign the contestants and their followers are taking rest.

