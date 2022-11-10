  
Anti-BJP teams of TRS to hit poll-bound Gujarat, HP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:37 am IST
File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to be actively considering a proposal to send two teams, comprising party MLAs, to campaign against the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly elections are slated for next month. Depending on the situation, Rao could accompany the teams, according to party sources.

They said that Rao has constituted a committee with senior leaders to devise a 'roadmap' for campaigning against BJP in the two poll-bound states. The prime objective is to 'expose' BJP's recent 'cash for MLAs' poachgate scandal. He had recently sent audio and video footage of the episode to all investigation agencies, political parties and media houses.

Sources added that the committee is expected to submit a report on the party's campaign strategy, how many MLAs should be made part of the exercise and suggest a roadmap on how the MLAs should campaign in the two states. The MLAs will interact with the local media and civil society organisations, exhibit BJP's 'cash for MLA's videos and explain how the BJP was attempting to purchase TRS MLAs by offering hundreds of crores of rupees to dethrone the democratically elected TRS government in Telangana.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the ruling party legislators will not be campaigning for any particular party and will only campaign against BJP.

They will also meet Telugu people residing in Gujarat, especially Surat and urge them against voting for BJP. It is estimated that there are nearly seven lakh Telugu-speaking people across Gujarat of which over four lakh reside in Surat alone.

