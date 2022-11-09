  
Nation Politics 09 Nov 2022 Jana Sena to give Rs ...
Nation, Politics

Jana Sena to give Rs 1L to Ippatam residents whose houses were razed

Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said on Tuesday that party chief Pawan Kalyan visited the village. (DC Image)
Vijayawada: The Jana Sena on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each for residents of Ippatam village whose constructions were razed for road-widening works in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.

Party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said on Tuesday that party chief Pawan Kalyan visited the village.

He said that the ruling YSR Congress government demolished compound walls and houses partially, using heavy machinery amid heavy police deployment last Friday, to avenge villagers for the support extended to Jana Sena to hold an event in the village on March 14.

Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan was moved by the suffering of the villagers during his visit and decided to extend moral and financial support to the victims. He said that Pawan Kalyan himself would hand over the aid in person to the affected people soon.

