  
Nation Politics 09 Nov 2022 Bandi appeals to par ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi appeals to parties not to obstruct PM’s visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2022, 8:50 am IST
State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all political parties to refrain from obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad
 State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all political parties to refrain from obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

WARANGAL: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday appealed to all political parties to join together for the development of the state and refrain from obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad and Ramagundam on November 12.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to develop all states, irrespective of the ruling party, to transform India into a powerful nation.

Addressing a press meet in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district along with Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Bandi Sanjay said, “Everyone, irrespective of political parties or affiliation, must come forward for development of the state.”

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate four national highways, as well as dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited and Kothagudem-Sattupally goods train to the nation. He is also scheduled to address a massive public rally, which will be telecast in 75 assembly segments on huge screens, Bandi Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay said that the RFCL, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and NTPC were transformed and renovated in eight years of the BJP rule at the Centre.

He appreciated agricultural reforms introduced by the Prime Minister and said that the RFCL renovation is a part of it. “In the past, farmers used to stand in long queues to get fertilisers and sometimes, died, unable to get them. While the cost of a urea bag is Rs 3,500, the BJP government is giving it for Rs 200 on subsidy,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Central government is giving a Rs 35,000 subsidy per acre to farmers.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar, ex-MP G. Vivek, BJP leaders D. Pradeep Kumar, S. Kumar and district unit president S. Satyanarayana were also present at the press meet.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, prime minister narendra modi, modi visit
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 10 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru
PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site

Latest From Nation

Sharath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma (Image credit: Youtube)

Delhi liquor policy case: ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director

Representational image.

Missing 3-year boy traced in a day

The Election Commission of India (ECI) commenced a special brief revision of electoral rolls across the country to enrol unenrolled eligible citizens. (Representational DC image)

Electors awareness rally held in Tirupati

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive searches at the offices of the Salarpuria Sattva Group and froze assets worth Rs 49.99 crore. (Photo: Representational Image)

ED raids Salarpuria Sattva Group, freezes Rs 50 crore



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi to go on two-day southern sojourn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Anti-BJP teams of TRS to hit poll-bound Gujarat, HP

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS to join protests against Centre during PM’s visit

TRS has decided to support and partake in protests by a slew of organisations against Central policies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->