Bandi appeals to parties not to obstruct PM’s visit

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar appealed to all political parties to refrain from obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

WARANGAL: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday appealed to all political parties to join together for the development of the state and refrain from obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad and Ramagundam on November 12.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to develop all states, irrespective of the ruling party, to transform India into a powerful nation.

Addressing a press meet in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district along with Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Bandi Sanjay said, “Everyone, irrespective of political parties or affiliation, must come forward for development of the state.”

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate four national highways, as well as dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited and Kothagudem-Sattupally goods train to the nation. He is also scheduled to address a massive public rally, which will be telecast in 75 assembly segments on huge screens, Bandi Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay said that the RFCL, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and NTPC were transformed and renovated in eight years of the BJP rule at the Centre.

He appreciated agricultural reforms introduced by the Prime Minister and said that the RFCL renovation is a part of it. “In the past, farmers used to stand in long queues to get fertilisers and sometimes, died, unable to get them. While the cost of a urea bag is Rs 3,500, the BJP government is giving it for Rs 200 on subsidy,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Central government is giving a Rs 35,000 subsidy per acre to farmers.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar, ex-MP G. Vivek, BJP leaders D. Pradeep Kumar, S. Kumar and district unit president S. Satyanarayana were also present at the press meet.