Nation Politics 09 Nov 2021 Supreme Court to con ...
Nation, Politics

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 12:44 pm IST
The court was informed that the 5-year term of the civic body expired in September last year
The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea of the Karnataka government against the high court verdict asking the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike' (BBMP).

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was informed that the 5-year term of the civic body expired in September last year and there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed.

 

Send the file in my chamber. We will see at 1.00 pm, the CJI said when advocate Nizam Pasha said that a bench headed by the then CJI S A Bobde (since retired) had stayed the high court verdict of December 4, 2020 asking the SEC to hold the election within six weeks.

The state government had moved the top court challenging the high court order which directed the BBMP polls as per delimitation notification of September 23, 2020, instead of the 243 seats as mentioned in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Third Amendment Act (2020).

The government said the high court judgment nullified the unanimous will of the state legislature, made up of the representatives of the people and had amended the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act of 1976 to increase the number of wards in Bengaluru to 243.

 

The state government said the high court had handicapped efforts to improve urban governance in one of the largest and most cosmopolitan cities in India.

The increase in number of wards was necessitated by the fact that the population and demographics of the city have undergone vast changes since 2009 when the number of wards was increased to 198, the plea said.

After the 5-year tenure of the incumbent BBMP Council had expired in September last year, the state government appointed a senior IAS officer as administrator of the civic body.

 

...
Tags: bruhat bengaluru mahanagara palike (bbmp), bbmp elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Second year degree student Anshad of Naher Arts and Science College in Kanhirode near here was allegedly ragged by his senior students. (Representational image)

Six students held for ragging in Kerala

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. (ANI Photo)

Chhath puja: Devotees raise concerns over toxic foam floating in Yamuna river

COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. (Photo: PTI/File)

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources

Infants being shifted to other wards after a fire erupted in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Government Kamal Nehru hospital in Bhopal, Monday night, Nov 8, 2021. (PTI)

Four infants die in hospital fire in Bhopal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->