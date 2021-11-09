Nation Politics 09 Nov 2021 KCR a traitor, demor ...
Nation, Politics

KCR a traitor, demoralised Indian jawans, says Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister had insulted and demoralised the soldiers of the Indian Army
Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay addressing a press conference here on Monday. (Photo:DC)
 Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay addressing a press conference here on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Monday labelled Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as a traitor for allegedly “supporting” China with his “anti-national” remarks on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday along with Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and other leaders, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister had insulted and demoralised the soldiers of the Indian Army, who are sacrificing their lives to protect the sovereignty of the country,  with his anti-national comments.

 

“KCR should be within his limits while commenting on issues pertaining to national security and sovereignty. He should not forget that he is holding a constitutional post. How can he say that Indian soldiers are getting beaten black and blue by Chinese soldiers at Indian borders in Arunachal Pradesh. Does that not amount to supporting China? Is it not insulting Indian soldiers who are putting their lives at stake under extreme climatic conditions?" asked Sanjay.

He also strongly refuted the Chief Minister’s allegations that the Centre had refused to procure paddy from the state.

 

"The Centre only said that it will not procure parboiled rice from Telangana. But KCR is misleading farmers in Telangana by stating that the Centre has completely stopped paddy procurement from Telangana. The Centre purchases raw rice even from Punjab for minimum support price. But the TRS government encourages parboil rice production. There is a big scam of the TRS behind parboiled rice. The ruling party leaders have colluded with rice millers for recycling ration rice and they use parboiled rice for this scam,” Sanjay alleged.

He also condemned Rao's charges that the Centre's farm laws mandate abolition of agriculture market committees. “The farm laws allow farmers to sell their produce in any part of the country without any restrictions for a better price.”

 

The state BJP president ridiculed the Chief Minister’s statement that he will organise a protest in Delhi demanding the repeal of farm laws.

"The Supreme Court has already issued stay orders on farm laws. What is he going to protest against now? KCR has a habit of issuing such statements that he will protest in Delhi on some issue or the other. But he never did so in the last seven years. He resorts to such cheap tactics only to confuse people and divert people's attention from the real issues," the state BJP president claimed.

 

Nizamabad MP Aravind, meanwhile, slammed Chandrashekar Rao for spreading lies about him ridiculing the SC/ST Atrocities Act and said that the Chief Minister, his son and minister K.T. Rama Rao and his daughter Kavitha.

"It's the BJP government at the Centre which made the SC/ST Atrocities Act powerful with an aim to check atrocities against SC and ST. But KCR is telling lies that I ridiculed this law. On Teenmaar Mallanna's arrest issue, I only said that the TRS government misused this Act to book false cases against him for saying 'lotta peesu'. But I never said this law is 'lotta peesu'. My comments are on record. Anyone can go through them. I have never seen blatant liars like KCR, KTR, Kavitha in my political life. One feels spit on their faces," Aravind stated.

 

...
Tags: bjp president bandi sanjay, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, dharmapuri aravind, chinese soldiers, arunachal pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP finance minister, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, sought the release of funds from the Centre to take up several developmental works and also asked the Union finance minister to release AP’s share of funds and dues. (DC image)

Andhra Pradesh to study feasibility to cut VAT on fuel

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressed a press conference on Monday at Pragati Bhavan late afternoon. (Photo:DC)

My name is KCR, am not a traitor

India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). (PTI file photo)

India summons Pak diplomat over killing of fishermen

India's unemployment rate was 7.8% for October, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). (AFP file photo)

Unemployment rate falls in AP, TS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->