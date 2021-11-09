India summons Pak diplomat over killing of fishermen

India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani High Commission and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Saturday in which an Indian fisherman was killed, sources confirmed.

New Delhi “condemned this deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings”, further asking Islamabad to “conduct an inquiry into the incident and to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing”, sources added.

It was pointed out by New Delhi that the Pakistan government itself considers the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter.

Sources said, “A senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday and a strong protest was lodged on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by Pakistan side. A Pakistani agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’ on November 6, resulting in death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman.”

Sources added, “The Government of India condemned this deplorable action by Pakistani agency of firing at an Indian fishing boat and causing loss of life which is in contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings.”