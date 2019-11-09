Nation Politics 09 Nov 2019 Post Ayodhya verdict ...
Nation, Politics

Post Ayodhya verdict, 'Ram Mandir' sweeps Twitter, no slot for Kartarpur, Maha muddle

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
These trends emerged on twitter soon after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya title case.
Soon after Supreme Court pronounced its historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute; several hashtags like 'HinduMuslimBhaiBhai' and 'AyodhyaVerdict' were seen among the top trends on Twitter in India and worldwide on Saturday. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 Soon after Supreme Court pronounced its historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute; several hashtags like 'HinduMuslimBhaiBhai' and 'AyodhyaVerdict' were seen among the top trends on Twitter in India and worldwide on Saturday. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Soon after Supreme Court pronounced its historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute; several hashtags like 'HinduMuslimBhaiBhai' and 'AyodhyaVerdict' were seen among the top trends on Twitter in India and worldwide on Saturday.

Since morning, three out of the top ten global trends on Twitter were about the landmark judgement, while all 10 of the top trends on Twitter India were about it.

 

#AyodhyaVerdict was the top trend in India and the world with more than 554,000 tweets.

In India #BabriMasjid, Sunni Waqf Board (trending in Delhi with nearly 80,000 tweets), #RanjanGogoi and #AyodhyaJudgement were among the top trends.

In global trends #RamMandir was second and #AyodhyaJudgement occupied the third place, followed by #BabriMasjid and #JaiShriRam on fourth and fifth place.

"Today will be a historic day irrespective of the verdict. Let's make sure history remembers us as agents of peace and harmony. Let's make sure we counter the agents of hate and communalism with love and unity. Let's make humanity trend. #hindumuslimbhaibhai," one Twitter user said.

Another twitter user urged for communal harmony saying: "Let us build #mandir and #mazjid in our hearts. We are one even after today. Let us join hands to rebuild #India."

Many others called for peace and maintaining law and order.

"Just remember, we are Indians firstly and lastly and India is a beautiful country where all religions live peacefully. There is love, affection in between different religions," wrote Abhijeet, another twitter user.

These trends emerged on twitter soon after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya title case. The apex court in its judgement has said the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, twitter, ram mandir, babri masjid, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Justice S Abdul Nazeer (Photo: Twitter)

Ayodhya verdict: Justice Nazeer most sought judge in matters of religion in SC

The group had arrived to meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence to thank him for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. (Photo: File)

Govt will bring bill in Parliament, Modi tells residents of unauthorised colonies

The Board had last month proposed withdrawing claim on the disputed land with some conditions in the national interest. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

We welcome Ayodhya verdict, won't seek review: Sunni Waqf Board

Operations at the Kolkata airport, the busiest in eastern India, will be suspended for 12 hours beginning 6 pm on Saturday due to severe cyclone 'Bulbul', Home Ministry officials said. (Representational Image)

Operations at Kolkata airport suspended from 6 pm to 6 am due to cyclone 'Bulbul'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Why is BJP not staking claim in Maharashtra despite...': Sena

The Shiv Sena on Saturday needled its warring ally BJP which has failed to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra, apparently due to lack of numbers, even a fortnight after the assembly poll verdict. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Amit Shah calls NSA, IB chief for high-level security meet

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called a high-level meeting of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, Arvind Kumar and other senior officials. (Photo: File)

Doing 'hatred politics': Siddaramaiah on govt withdrawing SPG cover to Gandhi family

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday hit out at the Centre for stripping off the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that the BJP government is doing nothing but hatred politics. (Photo: File)

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

The Congress working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, decides on the party strategy on crucial issues. (Photo: File)

BJP govt cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Shiv Sena

A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham