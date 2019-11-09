Post Ayodhya verdict, 'Ram Mandir' sweeps Twitter, no slot for Kartarpur, Maha muddle

Soon after Supreme Court pronounced its historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute; several hashtags like 'HinduMuslimBhaiBhai' and 'AyodhyaVerdict' were seen among the top trends on Twitter in India and worldwide on Saturday. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

Since morning, three out of the top ten global trends on Twitter were about the landmark judgement, while all 10 of the top trends on Twitter India were about it.

#AyodhyaVerdict was the top trend in India and the world with more than 554,000 tweets.

In India #BabriMasjid, Sunni Waqf Board (trending in Delhi with nearly 80,000 tweets), #RanjanGogoi and #AyodhyaJudgement were among the top trends.

In global trends #RamMandir was second and #AyodhyaJudgement occupied the third place, followed by #BabriMasjid and #JaiShriRam on fourth and fifth place.

"Today will be a historic day irrespective of the verdict. Let's make sure history remembers us as agents of peace and harmony. Let's make sure we counter the agents of hate and communalism with love and unity. Let's make humanity trend. #hindumuslimbhaibhai," one Twitter user said.

Another twitter user urged for communal harmony saying: "Let us build #mandir and #mazjid in our hearts. We are one even after today. Let us join hands to rebuild #India."

Many others called for peace and maintaining law and order.

"Just remember, we are Indians firstly and lastly and India is a beautiful country where all religions live peacefully. There is love, affection in between different religions," wrote Abhijeet, another twitter user.

These trends emerged on twitter soon after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya title case. The apex court in its judgement has said the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board.

