Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 9:17 am IST
CWC would discuss the party strategy to be adopted in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.
The Congress working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, decides on the party strategy on crucial issues. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court.

Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow morning. It was earlier to be held on Sunday.

 

"The CWC meeting has been rescheduled to tomorrow 09.11.19, 0945 am at 10 Janpath. CWC members, Permanent Invitees & Special invitees will be attending the meeting," Venugopal tweeted.

The Congress working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, decides on the party strategy on crucial issues.

It would discuss the party strategy to be adopted in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.

 

ayodhya verdict, supreme court, congress
