Nation Politics 09 Nov 2019 BJP govt cannot take ...
Nation, Politics

BJP govt cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Shiv Sena

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 8:48 am IST
The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict last month.
A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals. (Photo: File)
 A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals.

"We had requested the government to make a law on construction of the Ram Temple but it did not do that. Now when the top court is giving order, the government cannot take credit for it," the Shiv Sena said in a press statement.

 

The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict last month.

The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging the September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, ayodhya land dispute, babri masjid-ram janmabhoomi, shiv sena, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya verdict: School, colleges shut in UP, MP, K'taka, J&K, Delhi; Sec 144 imposed

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss. (Photo: File)

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM calls for peace

Let’s take a look at the various important dates over centuries leading up to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute on November 9.(Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya dispute timeline: A historical, political and socio-religious perspective

In a series of tweets, Modi urged people to maintain harmony. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict will not be victory or defeat for anyone, says PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM calls for peace

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss. (Photo: File)

No rift with Siddaramaiah, it’s a rumour: DK Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

Dinesh Gundurao slams BS Yediyurappafor giving funds to rebel MLAs’ constituencies

Dinesh Gundurao

Audiogate: Congress to petition Ramnath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind

State CPM backs Pinarayi Vijayan on UAPA against students

Pinarayi Vijayan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham