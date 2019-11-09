BJP govt cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Shiv Sena

A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals.

"We had requested the government to make a law on construction of the Ram Temple but it did not do that. Now when the top court is giving order, the government cannot take credit for it," the Shiv Sena said in a press statement.

The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict last month.

The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging the September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

