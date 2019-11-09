Nation Politics 09 Nov 2019 'Ayodhya verdic ...
Nation, Politics

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM calls for peace

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2019, 8:39 am IST
In a series of tweets, the CM appealed to residents of state to maintain peace and cordial environment and not to believe on rumours.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Chief Minister appealed to the residents of the state to maintain peace and cordial environment and not to believe on rumours.

 

"In view of the possible verdict by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ayodhya case, I appeal to the people of the state that the decision should not be seen as a win or loss. It is our responsibility to maintain a peaceful and amicable atmosphere in the state," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to "protecting everyone and maintaining law and order" in the state, adding that strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb the peace.

He said, "I appeal to the people to ignore rumours. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If anyone tries to disturb the law and order, strict action will be taken against them."

The Supreme Court will pronounce a historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case which belongs to temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has ordered all educational institutions shut today in the state in view of the verdict.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, ram mandir, babri masjid
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

A few hours ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to be announced tomorrow as it did not make a law on construction of Ram temple despite his party's several appeals. (Photo: File)

BJP govt cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Shiv Sena

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya verdict: School, colleges shut in UP, MP, K'taka, J&K, Delhi; Sec 144 imposed

Let’s take a look at the various important dates over centuries leading up to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute on November 9.(Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya dispute timeline: A historical, political and socio-religious perspective

In a series of tweets, Modi urged people to maintain harmony. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict will not be victory or defeat for anyone, says PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No rift with Siddaramaiah, it’s a rumour: DK Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

Dinesh Gundurao slams BS Yediyurappafor giving funds to rebel MLAs’ constituencies

Dinesh Gundurao

Audiogate: Congress to petition Ramnath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind

State CPM backs Pinarayi Vijayan on UAPA against students

Pinarayi Vijayan

Modi, Shah blinded by political vendetta: Cong on SPG cover withdrawal

The CRPF had also reached Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath, and was working out modalities for replacing SPG. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham