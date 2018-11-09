search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi to address 3 public meets in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 9, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 12:56 am IST
The BJP has organised two public meetings of party president Amit Shah so far, and wants more.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in the Telangana state ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections, the first of them in the next couple of weeks. State BJP leaders want Mr Modi to address at least four public meetings. 

The BJP has organised two public meetings of party president Amit Shah so far, and wants more. The state party leadership is also inviting senior leaders and Union ministers to hold meetings to attract the public.

 

“We are trying to organise at least four public meetings of the Prime Minister and we have got clearance for three. We are very confident that Mr Modi’s tour will change the political picture. We will also organise pubic meetings of the Mr Shah separately,” BJP state president Dr K. Laxman said.

Meanwhile, the newly-formed Yuva Telangana Party has joined hands with the BJP, and seat adjustment talks are on. The BJP has announced a list of 66 candidates. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Yuva Telangana Party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy said, “Our party is new and we need the support of a strong national party. Our party’s policy is the betterment of women and youth. We know how the Prime Minister is working for these sections.”

Dr Laxman said the BJP was being seen as the only alternative to the TRS. 

...
