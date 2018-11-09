search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao will return to power, says poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 9, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 12:21 am IST
Assembly dissolution seen as masterstroke.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: With less than a month left to go for the elections, a survey has showed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is set to sweep the December 7 state elections.

About 75 per cent of those polled by the Political Stock Exchange (PSE) of a national media organisation said they would vote for the TRS. The PSE is stated to be an innovation in election analysis and keeps weekly track of the political pulse. 

 

The Telangana PSE poll was conducted across 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state via telephone interviews, with a sample size of 6,877. The results seem to suggest that the early dissolution of the state Assembly to advance elections was indeed the “masterstroke” that the Chief Minister’s supporters claimed it was.

Unusually, the poll showed that there was a strong pro-incumbency wave helping Mr Rao. The TRS was found to be leading among all segments of the population. The social welfare schemes targeted at different communities that were initiated by Mr Rao seemed to be paying dividends apart from programmes like life insurance and Rythu Bandhu farmer assistance. 

Mr Rao has kept his lead over several weeks of the PSE survey. According to the poll results, the Congress-TD alliance doesn’t seem to be delivering results, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM would mar the Congress’s fortunes in Hyderabad by eating into its vote bank.

The PSE survey added to the mood of the TRS cadres, who said that it had given them a boost in view of the criticism of the government by the Opposition and the targeting of party star campaigners, particularly caretaker minister T. Harish Rao, with “mind games”.

Party leaders said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao who had planned to restart the campaign soon after the notification for the polls was issued on November 12 would canvass vigorously.

Mr Rao had announced 105 candidates after the dissolution of the Assembly on September 6. He has repeated stated that his surveys show that the TRS would sweep the elections by winning 100 seats and come to power with a thumping majority.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, telangana pse poll, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Balladeer Gaddar to go solo against KCR


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mothers who have sons are 79 percent more likely to have postnatal depression

The study also suggested that women who face complications during childbirth are three times more likely to suffer (Photo: AFP)
 

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

Upon closer inspection, he realised they were something quite different --thousands of baby octopuses.
 

See pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Team India players celebrate Diwali

Virat Kohli and co are currently enjoying a short four-day break from their ongoing series against West Indies with just a final T20I remaining. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Best gig ever: Family needs nanny in Bahamas for Christmas, offers 5-star stay

The job requires for the candidate to spending two weeks helping out with the morning and bedtime routines of two toddlers, but does mean spending Christmas away from your family. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

Owen Wilson at the world premiere of 'Cars 3'.
 

Instagram star refuses surgery to correct 80-degree curve in her spine

Hayley decided to go for chiropractic care and exercises to strengthen muscles supporting her spine (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

T Harish Rao wants KCR defeat in Gajwel, alleges Congress

T Harish Rao

Balladeer Gaddar to go solo against KCR

Balladeer Gaddar

Jamkhandi: Congress' Anand Nyamegouda rides sympathy wave to win

The youth factor too helped the thirty-six year-old Congress leader to garner more votes and defeat sixty-nine-year old RSS loyalist Shrikant Kulkarni of the BJP.

K Chandrasekhar Rao okays bulletproof car for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CPI has Plan B against Congress

The Communist Party of India is increasing the pressure on the Congress for a greater share of seats.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham