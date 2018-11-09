search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress finalises 74 seats for Telangana poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 9, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Congress said the first list of candidates would be announced on November 10, the rest of the names would be finalised on November 11 or 12.
Hyderabad: With less than a month left for the elections, the Telangana state Congress candidates list has been further delayed, and the first list will be out on November 10.

The Congress central election committee on Thursday cleared the names of candidates for 74 of the 93 seats the party will be contesting from, at a meeting chaired by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

 

After the meeting, AICC general secretary and TS Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia said the party had decided to give 26 seats out of 119 seats in the state to Mahakutami — 14 seats to the TD, eight to the Telangana Jana Samiti, three to the CPI and one for the Telangana Inti Party.

Mr Khuntia said the first list of candidates would be announced on November 10, the rest of the names would be finalised on November 11 or 12.
The parties are left with just 28 days to woo the voters. The Election Commission will issue the notification on November 12.

The TRS still has to name 14 candidates and party president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a long break from the campaign. 

The Congress has said that it will announce its first list on November 10, and the Mahakutami candidates will start campaign only after filing the nominations.

All Congress leaders who camped at Delhi for the last three days will return to Hyderabad on Friday morning. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will leave for Dubai on Friday morning to attend an NRIs meeting and will return in the evening. 

