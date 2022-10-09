  
Nation Politics 09 Oct 2022 Uddhav Thackeray fac ...
Nation, Politics

Uddhav Thackeray faction calls EC order on Shiv Sena symbol and name 'injustice'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 9, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during their Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
 Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during their Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday termed the Election Commission's order barring both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name and election symbol in the coming Andheri East Assembly bypoll as "injustice".

The group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, termed the EC order appropriate.

The poll body should have holistically taken a decision rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll, said Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, a Thackeray loyalist.

"This is injustice," he told PTI.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the EC order.

"Khokewale" traitors committed this shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol", he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it.

"We will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate!" he said in the Marathi tweet.

On his Instagram page, Aaditya posted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Agnipath.

Aaditya and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been accusing the rebels led by CM Shinde of committing treachery for the lure of "khoke" or boxes of cash.

The November 3 bypoll to the Andheri East constituency in suburban Mumbai is the first electoral test for the Thackeray group after the split in the party in June this year, leading to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Interestingly, the upcoming contest is between the Thackeray-led faction and BJP. The Shinde group is not contesting.

The EC asked both groups to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

Chandrakant Khaire, former MP and another leader from the Thackeray camp, attacked the rival faction led by Shinde and said whoever has done this cannot undo the "sin" they have committed.

Prataprao Jadhav, an MP from the Shinde camp, said the EC has taken the right decision.

Uddhav Thackeray discarded the ideology of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and formed an alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, he said.

The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

"The Commission is duty bound to ensure that all electoral steps of the bye-election are free of any confusion and contradiction and thus its next step are necessarily agnostic to the possibility of either of the faction participating in the poll," the interim order said.

The rival factions had approached the Commission after the split in the Shiv Sena ranks in June, claiming to be the 'real Shiv Sena'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of the Shinde faction, has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll necessitated due to the death of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

The Congress and the NCP have decided to support the late Latke's wife Rujuta Latke, the candidate of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, their coalition partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

...
Tags: fight over shiv sena symbol, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility today. (ANI)

Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. (PTI)

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol

Former MLA of Parkal Assembly constituency, Moluguri Bikshapathi (Facebook)

In major blow for TRS in Warangal, former MLA to join BJP today

Narsipatnam YSRC legislator P. Umashankar (Twitter)

YSRC MLA injured during bike rally on 3 capitals



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress pushed North-east to violence and anarchy: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during inauguration of newly constructed state BJP office in Guwahati, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nitish says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his death anniversary at Sitab Diyara, in Saran, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

AAP govt will sponsor Ayodhya trip if voted to power in Gujarat: Kejriwal

If voted to power in Gujarat, the AAP government will bear the entire expenses of people who want to visit Ayodhya for Lord Ram's darshan: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Cong prez poll: Rahul Gandhi to vote at campsite in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

TRS ridicules Rajgopal, says he betrayed Munugode voters' trust

File photo of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->