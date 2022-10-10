KCR to write personal letters to 3.95 lakh beneficiaries of TRS schemes in Munugode

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken responsibility of Lankalapalli village in Marriguda mandal as one of the party's election incharges

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is preparing to write personal letters to approximately 3.95 lakh beneficiaries of the TRS government's welfare schemes in Munugode Assembly constituency, seeking their support for the party in the November 3 bypoll.

Rao has taken responsibility of Lankalapalli village in Marriguda mandal as one of the party's election incharges as part of the bypoll strategy to appoint ministers and party MLAs to oversee for every village and mandal. Chandrashekar Rao has deputed TRS leaders from his home constituency Gajwel to work for the party's victory.

Rao assured local leaders that he will soon address a public meeting in the constituency. Party sources said that Rao's public meeting is being planned in Chandur either on October 29 or 30 ahead of polling on November 3.

Rao will send personal letters to beneficiaries of Aasara pensions, crop loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, sheep distribution, dairy units, Dalit Bandhu, paddy procurement, interest-free loans, and the CM Relief Fund, among other schemes.

The party has identified 3,34,994 beneficiaries in Munugode Assembly constituency who have received benefits totalling Rs. 10,260 crore since TRS came to power in 2014. According to party sources, the CM's letters are being printed, in which the CM will list the welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government since 2014, as well as how much each household has benefited from these schemes.

The CM will seek votes on the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes, while also emphasising that the TRS government did not exclude any section from benefiting from welfare schemes, including poorer sections in forward castes (economically backward classes).

