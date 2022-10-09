  
Nation Politics 09 Oct 2022 In major blow for TR ...
Nation, Politics

In major blow for TRS in Warangal, former MLA to join BJP today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2022, 8:04 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 8:04 am IST
Former MLA of Parkal Assembly constituency, Moluguri Bikshapathi (Facebook)
 Former MLA of Parkal Assembly constituency, Moluguri Bikshapathi (Facebook)

WARANGAL: Even as celebrations over the launch of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are yet to subside, the TRS leadership is set to receive a major jolt on Sunday. One of its key leaders and former MLA of Parkal Assembly constituency, Moluguri Bikshapathi, who played a key role in the Telangana movement, and has been with the party since its inception, has decided to resign from TRS.

This is the third successive blow for TRS in Warangal district after the exits of Bojjapalli Rajaiah Yadav and Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

A two-time sarpanch in Parkal, Bikshapati was also a vice-chairman in Warangal ZP before winning the 2012 by-elections. After the 2014 Assembly elections, Challa Dharma Reddy, who won on a TDP ticket, joined TRS.

From then onwards, there had been a cold war between Bikshapathi and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. On several occasions, their followers clashed with each other. Most of the TRS leaders who worked for the party since inception are a disappointed lot as they were denied due recognition. They all are likely to sail with Bikshapati to BJP.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bikshapathi alleged that those who insulted the Telangana movement and jailed activists have become key TRS leaders and are insulting the activists. The party is full of opportunists and selfish leaders. These circumstances are forcing the original loyalists to move out, he said.

Former chairman of Parkal municipality Martha Rajbhadraiah, five councilors, three former councilors, MPTCs and ward members are likely to join BJP along with Bikshapathi on October 9 in the presence of the union minister Bupendra Yadav, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Etala Rajendar during a meeting in Narsapur of Medak district.

Tags: trs mla, bandi sanjay kumar, moluguri bikshapathi
Location: India, Telangana


