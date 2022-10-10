Harish Rao accuses Rajgopal of luring TRS leaders with cars, bikes

Finance minister Harish Rao cautioned the ruling party workers to keep a tight vigil in the constituency and check the irregularities committed by BJP leaders. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Finance minister T. Harish Rao alleged that the BJP’s Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has booked 200 cars and 2,000 bikes for distribution among local TRS leaders in Munugode Assembly constituency and lure them into the BJP fold. He cautioned the ruling party workers to keep a tight vigil in the constituency and check the irregularities committed by BJP leaders.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday along with MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao, V. Gangadhar Goud and MLA Muta Gopal, Harish Rao said "We have credible information that BJP has fixed a certain price for each local leader and are luring them with cars and bikes. We have information about where such bookings were made and where they would be distributed. People should decide whether their self-respect should triumph or Rajgopal Reddy's money-power." The market of the car mentioned by Harish Rao ranges from Rs 9.3 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

Accusing Rajgopal Reddy of forcing the election with his greed for securing a coal contract from the BJP-led Union government, Harish Rao said, "If voters succumb to his inducements, BJP leaders will install meters for agriculture pump sets. People should decide whether they want motor vehicles or electricity meters."

He lashed out at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism of TRS and the state government. He took strong objection to the way she ridiculed the renaming of TRS as BRS.

"When we started TRS in 2001, they ridiculed us in the same manner. But TRS achieved Telangana State and came to power for two terms. Now, they are mocking us for launching the national party. They will see for themselves how BRS will achieve its goals after 2024 Lok Sabha polls," the minister added.