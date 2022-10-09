Don't register BRS: Revanth to Election Commission

Hyderabad: Pressing his demand that the income-tax department and the Election Commission investigate the collection of large amounts of money during the TRS’ ‘Guabi Coolie’ campaign of 2017, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the Election Commission put on hold the registration of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti till that is done.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he cited the High Court’s directive of 2019 to the Election Commission of India to probe the matter in which a huge amount of party funds was raised through ‘Gulabi Coolie’ which never accounted for.

“The details of these funds are yet to be disclosed, and this violates EC norms. The EC has asked the I-T department to investigate the matter, but is yet to receive the report. Once the TRS becomes BRS, the case becomes infructuous,” Revanth Reddy argued.

While emphasising that the BJP despite having a chance to nail Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was engaged in merely levelling allegations, Revanth Reddy dared the party’s state leadership to make a strong case for action in New Delhi.

“Despite all the hard facts to make a strong case, the BJP leadership particularly in the state is engaging itself in a street brawl with the TRS. The balance sheet of how much funds through Gulabi Coolie the TRS has raised is yet to be submitted to the EC. If it is not the secret pact between the BJP and the TRS, then what is it? The BJP is trying to create a similar situation like in West Bengal, where it has become the principal opposition by creating a civil war-like situation. It was the brainchild of Prashant Kishor then and now,” the TPCC chief said.

Alleging that Congress leaders’ phones were being tapped, he said that the TRS leaders after sensing that the party’s registration would be cancelled following investigation into misuse of funds had decided to change the party’s name. “After consulting with everyone including legal experts they have decided to change the name. But Congress shall fight it out till inquiry is completed and the TRS’s registration is cancelled,” he affirmed.

Ridiculing minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement that the Congress was becoming weaker, Revanth Reddy predicted that TRS unit in the Rajya Sabha would merge with the BJP. “Four out of seven MPs are ready, if another joins them the TRS party in Rajya Sabha will merge with the BJP,” he added.