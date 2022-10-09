  
Nation Politics 09 Oct 2022 Don't register ...
Nation, Politics

Don't register BRS: Revanth to Election Commission

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
 Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Hyderabad: Pressing his demand that the income-tax department and the Election Commission investigate the collection of large amounts of money during the TRS’ ‘Guabi Coolie’ campaign of 2017, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the Election Commission put on hold the registration of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti till that is done.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he cited the High Court’s directive of 2019 to the Election Commission of India to probe the matter in which a huge amount of party funds was raised through ‘Gulabi Coolie’ which never accounted for.

“The details of these funds are yet to be disclosed, and this violates EC norms. The EC has asked the I-T department to investigate the matter, but is yet to receive the report. Once the TRS becomes BRS, the case becomes infructuous,” Revanth Reddy argued.

While emphasising that the BJP despite having a chance to nail Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was engaged in merely levelling allegations, Revanth Reddy dared the party’s state leadership to make a strong case for action in New Delhi.

“Despite all the hard facts to make a strong case, the BJP leadership particularly in the state is engaging itself in a street brawl with the TRS. The balance sheet of how much funds through Gulabi Coolie the TRS has raised is yet to be submitted to the EC. If it is not the secret pact between the BJP and the TRS, then what is it? The BJP is trying to create a similar situation like in West Bengal, where it has become the principal opposition by creating a civil war-like situation. It was the brainchild of Prashant Kishor then and now,” the TPCC chief said.

Alleging that Congress leaders’ phones were being tapped, he said that the TRS leaders after sensing that the party’s registration would be cancelled following investigation into misuse of funds had decided to change the party’s name. “After consulting with everyone including legal experts they have decided to change the name. But Congress shall fight it out till inquiry is completed and the TRS’s registration is cancelled,” he affirmed.

Ridiculing minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement that the Congress was becoming weaker, Revanth Reddy predicted that TRS unit in the Rajya Sabha would merge with the BJP. “Four out of seven MPs are ready, if another joins them the TRS party in Rajya Sabha will merge with the BJP,” he added.

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, bharat rashtra samiti, brs party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (ANI)

'He is delusional..' Prashant Kishor on Nitish's comment 'PK working for BJP'

Water-logging at the Gazipur Fruit and Vegetable Market due to incessant rains, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI file photo)

Muslims use condoms the most, population on decline: Owaisi on RSS Chief's remarks

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his sister and party's MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi after filling his nomination papers for the post of DMK President, at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav Thackeray faction calls EC order on Shiv Sena symbol and name 'injustice'

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during their Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Congress pushed North-east to violence and anarchy: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during inauguration of newly constructed state BJP office in Guwahati, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nitish says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his death anniversary at Sitab Diyara, in Saran, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

AAP govt will sponsor Ayodhya trip if voted to power in Gujarat: Kejriwal

If voted to power in Gujarat, the AAP government will bear the entire expenses of people who want to visit Ayodhya for Lord Ram's darshan: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Cong prez poll: Rahul Gandhi to vote at campsite in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->