In this file photo, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Days after a video emerged showing Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visiting an event where 10,000 people converted to Buddhism, the minister has resigned from his cabinet post.

Rajendra Pal and the event came under sharp criticism by the BJP, which said that Arvind Kejriwal and his party AAP hated Hindus and demanded sacking of the minister.

Reacting to BJP's criticism, Rajendra Pal had said that he had the right to practice his religion.