BJP makes it official, nominates Rajgopal for Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 9, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar(L) and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (Photo:DC)
 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar(L) and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Saturday confirmed Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy as its candidate for the Munugode Assembly seat byeelection to be held on November 3. The announcement, made from the national party headquarters, was welcomed by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who said that Rajgopal Reddy, despite having more than one-and-a-half years of his term in the Assembly, had resigned his seat to “expose the dynastic, dictatorial and corrupt rule of KCR,” and for the development of his constituency.

 “I am confident that Rajagopal Reddy will win the seat with a huge majority thanks to the support extended by the people of Munugode,” he said.

In Munugode, Rajgopal Reddy thanked the BJP leadership and declared that he would win the contest. In the November 3 election, Rajgopal Reddy takes on former Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of the Congress.

BJP campaign committee chairman G. Vivek Venkatswamy said that Rajgopal Reddy was expected to file his nomination papers on October 10. Among those who will be present at the nomination include Bandi Sanjay, party state in-charges Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, and a few other party senior leaders. A public meeting is also being planned following the filing of nomination.

...
