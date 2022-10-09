  
Nation Politics 09 Oct 2022 Owaisi warns TRS, Co ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi warns TRS, Congress on BJP's rise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 10:16 am IST
TRS leaders should have challenged her notion and questioned her if the religious beliefs were patented by the BJP. — Twitter
 TRS leaders should have challenged her notion and questioned her if the religious beliefs were patented by the BJP. — Twitter

Hyderabad: In a veiled reference, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi warned the TRS and the Congress to be wary of the BJP, which was attempting to gain ground in Telangana, and said they must share the responsibility of stopping the saffron party.

During a meeting with district unit leaders in Darussalam, the party headquarters on Sunday, Owaisi cautioned Muslims not to succumb to the designs of the BJP and right-wing groups. He attempted to dispel misconceptions about the saffron party's growth in the state.

Despite its overtures, he said, the BJP would remain in the third place in the state. However, he warned that the parties claiming to be in the first and second place — meaning the TRS and the Congress  — should be wary of its tactics. "By putting the entire burden on the Muslim leadership, these parties are abdicating their responsibilities. Those who act arrogantly should guard their positions," he said.

Owaisi questioned the TRS leaders' silence on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statements on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao taking a tantrik's advice. He said that TRS leaders should have challenged her allegation and questioned her if religious beliefs were patented by the BJP.

"Had I commented, I would have been labelled anti-Hindu. When a BJP leader commented, the TRS remained silent. Hadn't the BJP changed its name from Janata Party? What's the harm in changing TRS's name," he wondered.

Earlier, as part of the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Owaisi stated, in response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on population control, that Muslims used condoms more as a birth control measure, which was not acknowledged. He urged Bhagwat to double-check the data before discussing population control. He claimed that because Muslims use condoms the most, the incidence of “spacing” between two children was high.

...
Tags: aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, milad un nabi peaceful hyderabad, darussalam aimim, union finance minister nirmala sitharaman, milad-un-nabi celebrations, rss chief mohan bhagwat, muslims use condoms first
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Children are becoming victims of sexual abuse in educational institutions, both government and private schools, as a consequence of lax law enforcement.. (Representational image.)

Sexual abuse of children in Hyderabad schools on the rise

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath. (Photo: Facebook)

North Andhra farmers supporting Vizag Garjana, asserts Amarnath

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC refuses to entertain plea to declare cow as national animal

A number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing the Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy (PTI file image)

SC likely to pronounce verdict in Karnataka hijab ban matter this week



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to deploy 3 lakh workers to woo minorities ahead of LS polls

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said hat a training programme of state unit office-bearers has already started (Photo: Instagram)

Mehbooba lauds Rahul for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', targets BJP for 'trampling' democracy

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a one-day party workers convention, in Jammu, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi min Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after uproar over attending 'conversion' event

In this file photo, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

BJP's journey from 2 to 303 seats will start reversing from 2024: RJD

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with party leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Yadav and other leaders during the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda likely to get extension as BJP looks for continuity till next Lok Sabha polls

Nadda's three-year term will end in January next year, and the BJP parliamentary board, its apex body, is expected to endorse an extension for him before that. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->