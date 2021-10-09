It is Etala Dalit Bandhu scheme, says Kishan Reddy

People of Huzurabad will show the way out to TRS and end the family rule of CM KCR, Kishan Reddy declared. (DC)

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday declared that it will be apt to call the latest scheme of KCR government as “Etala Rajendar Dalit Bandhu Scheme”. This is because the scheme is essentially being implemented as a pilot project in only Huzurabad because of former minister Etala Rajendar, he observed.

Addressing media in Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district on Friday, Kishan Reddy accused the state government of indulging in all kinds of illegal activities to win the Huzurabad assembly, which Rajendar vacated after he resigned from TRS and assembly as an MLA.

“BJP is feeling proud for ensuring that Dalit Bandhu is implemented. The credit of implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme must go to Etala Rajendar and people of Huzurabad,” the union minister maintained.

He felt that the ensuing by-election is a fight between democracy and monarchism of KCR. Educated persons must realise how TRS is misusing power to promote his family rule.

Kishan Reddy said Etala Rajendar has a clean image within political circles. He has never hurt or harmed anyone and always stood by his word. “Rajendar is the first leader who questioned the family rule of KCR,” he underlined. He asserted that even though TRS is spending hundreds of crores in Huzurabad by-poll, people will overthrow it.

“People of Huzurabad will show the way out to TRS and end the family rule of CM KCR,” the union minister declared. He asked party cadre to work hard in the coming 20 days and sacrifice everything to send Etala Rajendar back to the assembly, this time as a BJP MLA, so that he can question the monarchism of CM KCR.

Etala Rajendar, former MP Jitendar Reddy and district unit president Gangadi Krishna Reddy were among those present at the press conference.