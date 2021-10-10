Nation Politics 09 Oct 2021 Etala’s impost ...
Nation, Politics

Etala’s imposters in bypoll fray vex BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Three candidates with the name of ‘E. Rajendar’ have filed their nomination papers to contest in October 30 bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly
 Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Facebook)

KARIMNAGAR: Three candidates with the name of ‘E. Rajendar’ have filed their nomination papers to contest in October 30 bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, apart from BJP candidate Etala Rajendar.

Emmadi Rajendar has filed his nomination from the Republic Party of India, Esampalli Rajendar from the New India Party and Eppalapalli Rajendar from the All India BC-OBC Party.

 

BJP leaders alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was using all kinds of methods to defeat Rajendar. “It is playing a mind game to confuse the voters. The party intentionally fielded the persons who have the same name as Rajendar to encourage cross-voting and to defeat Etala Rajendar in the bypoll,” they said.

On the other hand, TRS leaders alleged that it was the BJP which tried to field one person from Jagtial district who had the same name as TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav. His nomination was rejected since they did not produce proper documents, they added.

 

Meanwhile, the state government, along with the TRS leaders, was said to be afraid that many unemployed youth and field assistants along with others would file their nominations and make it difficult for the party candidate to win the bypoll.

After completion of the nominations process on Friday, only 61 members filed their nominations. The process of scrutiny is going on with the withdrawal of nominations until October 13. With this, the state government and the TRS leaders are said to have had a sigh of relief.

Out of 61 members, 13 members are contesting from recognised parties while 43 members are contesting as independents of which 12 members who were sacked as field assistants of the employment guarantee scheme and are demanding reinstatement.

 

Meanwhile, the state government declared a public holiday for the residents of Huzurabad constituency under Negotiable Instruments Act-1881 in view of the by-election in Huzurabad on October 30.

Tags: etala rajendar, huzurabad assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


