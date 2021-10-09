CM says TRS govt spent hugely for welfare of SC-ST-BC Minority populations

Rao said the GSDP and the per capita income of Telangana are much higher than that of the national level figures, and asked BJP leaders to tell where the Centre has the funds to support TS. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday that the TRS government had spent Rs 74,165 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities in the last seven years -- against Rs 21,663 crore spent by the Congress governments in 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

The CM announced that the state government will soon launch a new scheme to extend a financial assistance of up to Rs 6 lakh to enable the poor construct houses on their own plots as was promised in the TRS manifesto during the 2018 assembly polls. This would be done while continuing with the existing 2BHK housing scheme for the poor, he said.

Replying to a short discussion in the Assembly on "Government welfare programmes in the state", the CM came down heavily on BJP leaders for their repeated statements that Telangana welfare schemes were being funded by the BJP government at the Centre.

"I clarified several times earlier that what the Centre gives to Telangana for welfare schemes is peanuts. The Centre gives meagre funds to states under centrally-sponsored schemes. What Telangana got in the last seven years from the Centre is just Rs 42,000 crore while what Telangana spent on these schemes is Rs 2.74 lakh crore. I urge you to stop telling (lies) like the Centre funds our welfare scheme. At least now, after seeing these figures, please (talk sense). You may think that it might help you to gain political mileage but this false propaganda will prove to be counter-productive and finish you off politically in Telangana," the CM warned BJP leaders.

Rao said the GSDP and the per capita income of Telangana are much higher than that of the national level figures, and asked BJP leaders to tell where the Centre has the funds to support TS. "It's Telangana which is funding the Centre and not vice versa. The recent RBI report categorically stated that Telangana is one of the four states contributing the highest to the nation's GDP. What does the Centre have, to give us? In fact, we give more funds to the Centre every year," the CM remarked.