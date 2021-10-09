Nation Politics 09 Oct 2021 CM says TRS govt spe ...
Nation, Politics

CM says TRS govt spent hugely for welfare of SC-ST-BC Minority populations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 9, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 6:49 am IST
The recent RBI report categorically stated that Telangana is one of the four states contributing the highest to the nation's GDP
Rao said the GSDP and the per capita income of Telangana are much higher than that of the national level figures, and asked BJP leaders to tell where the Centre has the funds to support TS. (Twitter)
 Rao said the GSDP and the per capita income of Telangana are much higher than that of the national level figures, and asked BJP leaders to tell where the Centre has the funds to support TS. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday that the TRS government had spent Rs 74,165 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities in the last seven years -- against Rs 21,663 crore spent by the Congress governments in 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

The CM announced that the state government will soon launch a new scheme to extend a financial assistance of up to Rs 6 lakh to enable the poor construct houses on their own plots as was promised in the TRS manifesto during the 2018 assembly polls. This would be done while continuing with the existing 2BHK housing scheme for the poor, he said.

 

Replying to a short discussion in the Assembly on "Government welfare programmes in the state", the CM came down heavily on BJP leaders for their repeated statements that Telangana welfare schemes were being funded by the BJP government at the Centre.

"I clarified several times earlier that what the Centre gives to Telangana for welfare schemes is peanuts. The Centre gives meagre funds to states under centrally-sponsored schemes. What Telangana got in the last seven years from the Centre is just Rs 42,000 crore while what Telangana spent on these schemes is Rs 2.74 lakh crore. I urge you to stop telling (lies) like the Centre funds our welfare scheme. At least now, after seeing these figures, please (talk sense). You may think that it might help you to gain political mileage but this false propaganda will prove to be counter-productive and finish you off politically in Telangana," the CM warned BJP leaders.

 

Rao said the GSDP and the per capita income of Telangana are much higher than that of the national level figures, and asked BJP leaders to tell where the Centre has the funds to support TS. "It's Telangana which is funding the Centre and not vice versa. The recent RBI report categorically stated that Telangana is one of the four states contributing the highest to the nation's GDP. What does the Centre have, to give us? In fact, we give more funds to the Centre every year," the CM remarked.

...
Tags: cm k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former minister Etala Rajendar of the BJP accompanied by Union minister Kishan Reddy and state party chief Bandi Sanjay filing his papers in Huzurabad. (DC)

61 candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll

In his quarters, he tried to rape her. The girl began to scream, which was heard by some pilgrims, who rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. — Representational image/DC

Mantralayam pilgrims rescue minor from temple employee

October and November are favourable months for wild dogs to breed. This year, the weather also seems to be favourable for them due to the copious rainfall during the southwest monsoon season and the presence of green cover in the zoo. — DC file photo

Vizag zoo prepares 3 dholes for breeding as season begins

The affidavit also stated that 2,51, 87,253 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till the end of September. The targeted population for vaccination is 2,77, 67,000 in the state, of which 1,82,98,288 beneficiaries received the dose(s), among which 68,88, 965 received both doses. — DC file photo

Schools safe for kids, Telanagana government tells High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)

Crackdown in election-bound places continues in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission announced that liquor shops and bars would be closed in an area of five km radius from the places where polling and counting of votes would be held. (Representational Photo:AFP/File)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

KCR, Jagan siblings of Modi: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->