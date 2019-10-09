Nation Politics 09 Oct 2019 Won't leave par ...
Nation, Politics

Won't leave party, 'hum jee jaan se Congressi hain': Salman Khurshid

ANI
Published Oct 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
This comes after controversy over his comments wherein he reportedly termed Rahul's resignation party president 'walking away' post defeat.
'No matter what happens we won't leave the party,' Salman Khurshid said. (Photo: ANI)
 'No matter what happens we won't leave the party,' Salman Khurshid said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said some people in the party are true "Congressi" and that they won't leave the party whatsoever.

"The kind of situation is prevailing in the nation and the kind of situation our party is in following the Lok Sabha elections... in these circumstances, some of us in Congress wont quit, we are an integral part of the Congress party (jee jaan se Congressi hain), he told reporters here.

 

"No matter what happens we won't leave the party. We aren't like those who got everything from the party and when the chips were down, things were difficult they left the party and walked away," he added.

Khurshid's remarks came after a controversy over his comments broke out wherein he reportedly termed Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of party president "walking away" following defeat.

...
Tags: salman khurshid, congress, lok sabha elections, maharashtra assembly polls 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Goa CM Pramod Swant. (Photo: ANI)

Goa: Cabinet rolls back road tax by 50 per cent till Dec 31

The CBI had on September 30 moved the court seeking time to complete the investigation into the corruption charges leveled against the duo. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Delhi court grants CBI 2 more months time to probe charges against Rakesh Asthana

He also expressed the hope that with the new system crime rate will reduce in the state as the response time in handling distress calls will significantly improve. (Photo: ANI)

Goa: Chief Minister launches first phase of integrated helpline for all emergencies

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Hindu Rashtra' is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities, says Owaisi

'Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities,' Owaisi said. (Photo: File)

‘Are you Pakistanis’? BJP's Tik Tok star to those who can't say 'bharat mata ki jai'

Turning to that section in the crowd again, on her right, she said, 'I feel ashamed that people like you too are Indians, who would not chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ for petty politics.' (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: BJP expels 4 members for 'indulging in anti-party activities'

Among the four members expelled are Maya Pant, Uma Dabral, Govind Singh Jamwal and Harish Bhandari from Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar. (Photo: File)

Eyeing 2022 UP polls, Priyanka Gandhi sets base camp at Indira Gandhi's aunt bungalow

Even in 2017 state Assembly elections, Congress was left red-faced as it failed miserably. (Photo: AP)

'Feel happy': MK Stalin over PM Modi, Xi Jinping visit to Mahabalipuram

Stalin said that even though the two countries are different, the clouds over them are the same. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham