'Hindu Rashtra' is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities, says Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his speech on Dussehra and said that "Hindu Rashtra" is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities.

"The idea of Hindu Rashtra is based on Hindu supremacy. It means subjugation of anyone who isn't Hindu. Minorities will only be 'allowed' to live in India. According to the Constitution we're India i.e Bharat. Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities," Owaisi tweeted.

Bhagwat had on Tuesday said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation and the identity of the country's nature are "clear, well-thought-of and firm" that Bharat is "Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra".

Speaking at an RSS event organised in Nagpur on the occasion of Dusshera, Bhagwat said that for the last nine decades, the Sangh has been working for "creating ekatmata (unity), sadbhavana (goodwill), sadacharan (good conduct) and sadvyavahar (good behaviour) in the society, and a clear vision and devotion towards the nation."

"It is quite evident that the service mentality and devotion of Swayamsevaks have created a trust all over the country. However, attempts are being made to create distrust, fear and hostility among sections who have not yet come in contact with the Sangh. The Sangh is organising the Hindu society: a relentless and misconstrued campaign is going on to extrapolate this to mean that it harbours hatred against those sections, especially Muslims and Christians, who do not call themselves Hindu," Bhagwat said.

"The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country's nature are clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra," he added.