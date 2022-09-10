  
Nation Politics 09 Sep 2022 TRS undecided over f ...
Nation, Politics

TRS undecided over fielding Reddy or BC candidate in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 10, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2022, 12:01 am IST
The tussle between Reddy and BC community leaders has forced the TRS leadership to keep the announcement of the candidate pending. (Representational Image)
 The tussle between Reddy and BC community leaders has forced the TRS leadership to keep the announcement of the candidate pending. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: With Congress announcing Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate for the upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll on Friday and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's candidature from the BJP looking certain, all eyes are on the TRS to announce its nominee.

As the Congress and the BJP candidates belong to the Reddy community, the TRS leadership's stand assumes significance over whether it too wants to opt for a Reddy candidate or choose a candidate from among the BCs to lure voters of the group who comprise a majority in the constituency.

The tussle between Reddy and BC community leaders has forced the TRS leadership to keep the announcement of the candidate pending. With the main contestants in the field, a TRS announcement is likely soon.

As of now, the TRS leadership is reportedly in favour of giving ticket to Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who won in 2014 but lost to the Congress in 2018. Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, TRS in-charge for Munugode bypoll, is pitching for Prabhakar Reddy's candidature and lobbying hard to secure a ticket for him. Jagadish Reddy is ensuring that only Prabhakar Reddy accompanies him in all his election meetings and is trying to send signals to the party's rank and file as well as voters that he will be the party's candidate for the bypoll.

Leaders from the BC community in Nalgonda district are vehemently opposed to giving Prabhakar Reddy a ticket, claiming that his loss of goodwill among Munugode voters caused him to lose the 2018 polls, and that if he ran again his prospects of winning were slim.

They demand that a candidate from the BC community, which has a sizable population in the constituency, be given the party's ticket. Prominent BC community leaders who are seeking a ticket for Munugode byelections include Bhongir former Lok Sabha member Boora Narsaiah Goud and former MLC Karne Prabhakar.  It remains to be seen whether the party leadership wants to make this bypoll a battle between candidates from the Reddy community or between the Reddy and BC communities.

...
Tags: palvai sravanthi, munugode, komatireddy rajgopal reddy, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), g jagadish reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Related Stories

Munugode by-election: Palvai Sravanthi is Congress candidate

Latest From Nation

A tussle between the leaders of two groups in Kamma Mahajana Sangam took a political turn, where one of the injured leaders belonged to BJP

Brawl in kamma sangham leads to TRS-BJP tiff

Bapatla police arrested two men for murder of a geriatric couple in November, 2021.

Last year’s murder mystery of geriatric couple solved

Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma in an interview with Deccan Chronicle Resident Editor Sriram Karri

Uniform Civil Code next, but at apt time: Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma

The CM started talking about national politics in public meetings that he has been addressing in districts in the last two months and also in the recent Munugode byelection campaign meeting. — Twitter

KCR likely to launch national party on Dasara



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Made my decision, will answer if I don't stand for polls: Rahul on being Cong chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will fight family parties, dynastic politics with its ideology, says Nadda

Raipur: BJP National President JP Nadda being greeted on his arrival in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

From Advani's Rath yatra to Jagan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at onlookers during his Bharat Jodo yatra in Kanyakumari (Image: INC)

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->