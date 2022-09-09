TRS leader dashes on to stage to disrupt Ganesh Utsav Samiti leader from slamming KCR

The organisers immediately dragged him away from Sarma, even before security personnel and police could react. This led to commotion among the crowd and some people charged towards the entrance of the dais from where the TRS leader was being escorted away. — DC Image

Hyderabad: In a major security breach, a TRS leader dashed on to the stage where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a Z+ category protectee, was waiting to address the Ganesh idol immersion procession here on Friday.

The TRS leader, later identified as Nandu Kumar Vyas of Goshamahal, snatched the mike from Bhagwant Rao of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, who was addressing the crowd.

Sarma was the chief guest of the immersion procession and was standing next to Bhagwant Rao when the incident occurred on the dais set up at MJ Market. There was tension in the area for some time.

When Bhagwant Rao started his speech and began criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the TRS leader dressed in white and wearing a pink kanduva barged on to the dias and snatched the mike.

The organisers immediately dragged him away from Sarma, even before security personnel and police could react. This led to commotion among the crowd and some people charged towards the entrance of the dais from where the TRS leader was being escorted away.

While the area filled was with slogans demanding action against the intruder, Vyas accompanied by a few women shouted “Jai KCR” as even as the police whisked him away. Only after this incident were security personnel and local police seen on the dais. Sarma later addressed the crowd.

Abids police took Vyas into preventive custody before releasing him.

“Assam Chief Minister Hemant Sarma Biswa on the occasion of Ganesh festival is not supposed to talk about politics and insult Chief Minister K. Chandrashakar Rao. I along with other TRS activists lost our patience and grabbed the mike and stopped him from disrupting the peace by giving provocative speeches.” Vyas said upon his release. “If BJP leaders once again make inappropriate comments on KCR and KTR, we won’t tolerate it,” he said.

It was a preventive arrest and no case was booked on Vyas who was detained for two hours, said Abds inspector B. Prasad.