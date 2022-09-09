  
Nation Politics 09 Sep 2022 TRS leader dashes on ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leader dashes on to stage to disrupt Ganesh Utsav Samiti leader from slamming KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2022, 12:58 am IST
The organisers immediately dragged him away from Sarma, even before security personnel and police could react. This led to commotion among the crowd and some people charged towards the entrance of the dais from where the TRS leader was being escorted away. — DC Image
 The organisers immediately dragged him away from Sarma, even before security personnel and police could react. This led to commotion among the crowd and some people charged towards the entrance of the dais from where the TRS leader was being escorted away. — DC Image

Hyderabad: In a major security breach, a TRS leader dashed on to the stage where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a Z+ category protectee, was waiting to address the Ganesh idol immersion procession here on Friday. 

The TRS leader, later identified as Nandu Kumar Vyas of Goshamahal, snatched the mike from Bhagwant Rao of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, who was addressing the crowd.

Sarma was the chief guest of the immersion procession and was standing next to Bhagwant Rao when the incident occurred on the dais set up at MJ Market. There was tension in the area for some time.

When Bhagwant Rao started his speech and began criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the TRS leader dressed in white and wearing a pink kanduva barged on to the dias and snatched the mike.

The organisers immediately dragged him away from Sarma, even before security personnel and police could react. This led to commotion among the crowd and some people charged towards the entrance of the dais from where the TRS leader was being escorted away.

While the area filled was with slogans demanding action against the intruder, Vyas accompanied by a few women shouted “Jai KCR” as even as the police whisked him away. Only after this incident were security personnel and local police seen on the dais. Sarma later addressed the crowd. 

Abids police took Vyas into preventive custody before releasing him.

“Assam Chief Minister Hemant Sarma Biswa on the occasion of Ganesh festival is not supposed to talk about politics and insult Chief Minister K. Chandrashakar Rao. I along with other TRS activists lost our patience and grabbed the mike and stopped him from disrupting the peace by giving provocative speeches.” Vyas said upon his release. “If BJP leaders once again make inappropriate comments on KCR and KTR, we won’t tolerate it,” he said.

It was a preventive arrest and no case was booked on Vyas who was detained for two hours, said Abds inspector B. Prasad.

...
Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, ganesh immersion ceremonies, trs leader dashes on to stage
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

A tussle between the leaders of two groups in Kamma Mahajana Sangam took a political turn, where one of the injured leaders belonged to BJP

Brawl in kamma sangham leads to TRS-BJP tiff

Bapatla police arrested two men for murder of a geriatric couple in November, 2021.

Last year’s murder mystery of geriatric couple solved

Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma in an interview with Deccan Chronicle Resident Editor Sriram Karri

Uniform Civil Code next, but at apt time: Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma

The CM started talking about national politics in public meetings that he has been addressing in districts in the last two months and also in the recent Munugode byelection campaign meeting. — Twitter

KCR likely to launch national party on Dasara



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR likely to launch national party on Dasara

The CM started talking about national politics in public meetings that he has been addressing in districts in the last two months and also in the recent Munugode byelection campaign meeting. — Twitter

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Made my decision, will answer if I don't stand for polls: Rahul on being Cong chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will fight family parties, dynastic politics with its ideology, says Nadda

Raipur: BJP National President JP Nadda being greeted on his arrival in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)

BJP: Lousy attempt by TRS to confront Assam CM

State BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->