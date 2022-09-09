Tarun Chugh gets second term as TS BJP in-charge

Under Chugh's leadership, BJP candidates M. Raghunandan Rao and Etala Rajendar won as MLAs and the party put up a good show in the GHMC polls. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday got a second term as TS party unit incharge. In addition, the party has also appointed Arvind Menon as co in-charge for Telangana state. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh issued orders in this regard on Friday.

Chugh was first appointed to the TS BJP in late 2020. Under his leadership, BJP candidates M. Raghunandan Rao and Etala Rajendar won as MLAs and the party put up a good show in the GHMC polls. He is said to have coordinated with the BJP state leadership and district level leaders to improve the party base at the grassroot level.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, state BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash said Chugh had encouraged and motivated the party leaders. “After his arrival, BJP gained strength in Telangana,” he added.