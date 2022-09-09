Munugode by-election: Palvai Sravanthi is Congress candidate

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi for the upcoming Munugode by election. (Image credit: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of party veteran Palvai Govardhan Reddy, for the upcoming Munugode by election. The Congress has earlier proposed two aspirants — Palvai Sravanthi and Chelamalla Krishna Reddy.

The names have been selected by a seven-member strategy and campaign committee for Munugode Assembly constituency.

Sravanthi, who comes from a political family, was a former ZPTC member of Congress from the Munugode assembly constituency. She is actively touring the constituency.