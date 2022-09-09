  
Nation Politics 09 Sep 2022 Munugode by-election ...
Nation, Politics

Munugode by-election: Palvai Sravanthi is Congress candidate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi for the upcoming Munugode by election. (Image credit: Facebook)
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi for the upcoming Munugode by election. (Image credit: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of party veteran Palvai Govardhan Reddy, for the upcoming Munugode by election. The Congress has earlier proposed two aspirants — Palvai Sravanthi and Chelamalla Krishna Reddy.

The names have been selected by a seven-member strategy and campaign committee for Munugode Assembly constituency.

Sravanthi, who comes from a political family, was a former ZPTC member of Congress from the Munugode assembly constituency. She is actively touring the constituency.

...
Tags: munugode assembly constituency, munugode bypoll, palvai sravanthi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Congress swears by ‘Warangal Declaration’ during Munugode campaign
No rush to announce party candidate for Munugode bypolls: Revanth

Latest From Nation

The most popular Balapur Ganesh Laddu was auctioned for Rs 24.60 lakhs on Friday, the final day of Ganesh idol immersion. (DC)

Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs. 24.60 lakhs

Misuse of property and nala tax collected by gram panchayats and municipalities is going on unabated in Khammam district. (Representational image: PTI)

Taxes collected by GPs in Khammam district misused

News

Beware of rat bites at MGM Hospital

A couple – Kolli Durga Prasad and Ramya Lakshmi – ended their lives, making orphans their two kids. (Representational image)

Couple ends life; CM Jagan's ₹10 lakh gratis for kids



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

From Advani's Rath yatra to Jagan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at onlookers during his Bharat Jodo yatra in Kanyakumari (Image: INC)

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)

Voting machinery checks indicate Munugode poll by early November

As many as 1,192 ballot units, 596 control units and 596 VVPATs are currently at the disposal of the Nalgonda district administration. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->