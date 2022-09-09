Jagan wants AP’s 10 externally aided projects prioritised

The Chief Minister wanted lands under the tanks to be irrigated, so that they can provide income opportunities and sustainable employment. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday instructed officials to prioritise the 10 externally aided projects that are being grounded in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹25,497 crore.

The projects are being funded by New Development Bank (NDB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), World Bank, and KFB.

Reviewing the status of these projects at his Camp Office in Tadepalli, the CM instructed officials to complete them as per scheduled timeline.

He underlined that irrigation tanks in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and north coastal Andhra should be linked to lakes in the area by gravity. This will ensure that groundwater levels in the region do not fall and environmental balance is retained.

The Chief Minister wanted lands under the tanks to be irrigated, so that they can provide income opportunities and sustainable employment.

He reviewed implementation of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu ports. He asked officials to focus on them so that port-based economy could develop.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to pay special attention and expeditiously complete bridges, roads over bridges, and flyovers

Those present at the meeting included Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, special chief secretary (MAUD) Y. Srilakshmi, special chief secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawath, chief secretary (Water Resources) Sasibushan Kumar, chief secretary (Highways and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu, industries director G. Srujan, and APUFIDC MD P. Rajababu.