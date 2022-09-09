Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Hyderabad: There is no place in this country for Razakars. The country belongs only to those who love it. Telangana state has to be taken away from the family rule, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing devotees from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti's platform at MJ Market here on Friday, Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country.

Sarma, who was the chief guest during the Ganesh Nimajjanam, said recently they have shut down madarsas in Assam.

"They began Al Qaeda training for carrying out jihad. Our decision has sent out a strong message to them that jihad and stone-pelting cannot happen in India," said Sarma to rousing applause from the crowd.

He said India has a lot more to do to build the country anew while also reviving the country’s unique traditions and cultures.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Sanathan values should be taken forward to make India a vishwaguru, upholding its sovereignty and unity," he said.

“The entire world felt that Ram Mandir will not be built in Ayodhya. But the people have shown their strength and the temple is being built now. We are constructing the temple in the same place where Babar had built a masjid. We are doing it peacefully,' Sarma said.