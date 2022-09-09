  
Farm machinery on CM Jagan agenda

Jagan said all the implements must be distributed taking RBK as a unit adding that the state is spending Rs 910 crore for the programme. — DC Image
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to take measures for the availability of agriculture machinery, tools and equipment at all the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) under the YSR Yantra Seva programme in AP.

He was reviewing agriculture infrastructure and allied sectors at the Camp Office in Tadepalli on Thursday. He further instructed officials to initiate measures for the restoration of Chittoor Dairy as early as possible.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the data relating to the YSR Yantra Seva should be displayed at RBKs in the form of posters so that farmers can understand the availability and utility.

He said all the implements must be distributed taking RBK as a unit adding that the state is spending Rs 910 crore for the programme. He also wanted the construction of procurement centres, godowns and cold storage rooms within the vicinity of the RBKs to be expedited.

“Self Help schemes should be continued for sustained economic development under the Cheyutha programme. By distributing cattle, milk production and economic activity would increase which will lead to empowerment of women,” he said adding that officials should ensure that women should be economically benefitted by the tie-up with Amul and Allana.

Reviewing the Amul project, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the company had procured 419.51 lakh litres of milk and paid Rs 179.65 core to 2,34,548 women farmers who received an additional amount of Rs 179.65 crore. This has made other dairies too increase the procurement price which has translated into an additional income of Rs 2,020.46 crore to farmers. “In the coming two months Amul would start operations in 1359 more villages. Amul has been procuring 1.03 lakh litres of milk daily and Chittoor Dairy should be revived at the earliest,” he said.

On paddy procurement, officials explained that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister to reduce the role of millers and bring in transparency to benefit the farmers, the civil supplies department has framed guidelines and volunteers would take part in procurement and they would be paid incentives.

